US residential solar demand is expected to ride a 10% compound annual growth rate, adding $6 billion in incremental growth by 2025, said Technavio. But soft costs like customer acquisitions remain relatively high compared to other solar markets across the globe.From pv magazine USA Demand for US residential solar is heating up, as energy prices climb and Americans look for ways to save on bills. Power outages and the desire for backup energy storage have been pushing solar adoption as well. Technavio expects the market for US solar to grow by a 10% compound annual growth rate through 2025, reaching ...

