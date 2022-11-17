Atos International: Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to sell Atos Italia S.p.A.

With the proposed transaction, 2/3rd of Atos' €700m assets divestiture program would be secured in less than 5 months

Paris, France - November 17, 2022 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Lutech S.p.A. ("Lutech"), an Italian provider of IT services and solutions, for the sale of its Italian operations ("Atos Italia") with a 100% cash consideration. Lutech is owned by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, which will look to combine the two entities and create a new leading player in Italy. The perimeter of the proposed transaction accounted for c. 2% of the total Group revenue in 2021, it does not include EuroHPC business in Italy which will be kept within the Atos Group1 and Unified Communications & Collaboration's Italian operations.

This announcement marks a new milestone in the successful implementation of Atos' strategy presented by its Executive Management at its June 2022 Capital Market Day. This proposed transaction confirms the attractiveness of Atos Group's businesses.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President of the Atos Group, said: "Nourdine, Philippe and Iare proud of this proposed cash transaction executed at attractive conditions for the Atos Group.This additional transaction will enable us to secure 2/3rd of our €700 million divestment program which is well under way. It demonstrates our ability to deliver on our commitments and to execute our transformation plan in a swift and efficient manner.The combined entity, as a leader in the Italian market, would offer strong opportunities to our Italian teams, with Atos Italia remaining a key partner of the Group for global operations and the EuroHPCcontracts retained by the Atos Group."

The proposed transaction is subject to the consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies and other customary regulatory approvals, with closing expected in H1 2023.

1 Local HPC business and operations in Italy will be transferred as part of the project, while the Atos Group will keep EuroHPC contracts.

