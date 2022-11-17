Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGPT ISIN: FR0010221234 Ticker-Symbol: E3B 
Tradegate
17.11.22
09:11 Uhr
8,440 Euro
-1,035
-10,92 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,20509:43
8,1808,23009:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOCARTIS
BIOCARTIS GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOCARTIS GROUP NV1,060-6,53 %
CARTIER IRON CORPORATION0,0700,00 %
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA8,440-10,92 %
KOMPLETT ASA1,488-4,00 %
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD121,000,00 %
VGP NV78,90-0,75 %
VOLTALIA SA16,860-7,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.