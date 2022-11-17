Anzeige
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
17.11.22
09:29 Uhr
17.11.2022 | 08:40
Castellum AB: Maria Strandberg steps down as CFO at Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Strandberg has announced that she has decided to step down from her role as CFO at Castellum for new opportunities. Maria Strandberg will remain in her role pending recruitment of a new CFO.

"I would like to thank Maria for her work at Castellum, especially for the great effort she put into integrating the accounting functions during the combination of Castellum and Kungsleden this year. I wish Maria luck in her next assignment," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-11-202208:00 CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3667883/1676456.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maria-strandberg-steps-down-as-cfo-at-castellum-301681136.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
