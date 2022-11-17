RCSI and Preservica to Protect Digital Collections

OXFORD, UK and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Preservica , a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, announced today that RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences (RCSI) have selected Preservica's cloud-hosted digital preservation software to collect, preserve and curate digital materials that explore the rich history and development of medicine in Ireland.

Hundreds of academic institutions worldwide now use Preservica's Active Digital Preservation archiving to safeguard and provide online discovery for important digital collections. RCSI also joins a growing community of users in Ireland including the Chester Beatty Museum, the Mercy International Association , and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

RCSI Heritage Collections collects, preserves and curates material relating to the history of RCSI since 1784 and to the development of medicine and surgery in Ireland more generally.

"The dual pillars of preservation and access underpin everything that we do here in RCSI Heritage Collections," said Jessica Handy, Digital Archivist, RCSI. "Preservica offers an integrated solution that will play a critical role in our ability to deliver in these areas. Active digital preservation and powerful content management controls will safeguard and ensure strong stewardship of RCSI's digital collections for future generations."

Founded as the national training body for surgery in Ireland, RCSI has been at the forefront of healthcare education and research since 1784. Today, RCSI is an innovative, world-leading international health sciences university and continues to function as the professional training body for surgery in Ireland.

Entry from the RCSI Roll of Licentiates for the period 1828-1873

Preservica's cloud-hosted archiving software for academic institutions uniquely uses Active Digital Preservation to automatically ensure digital content remains accessible and readable over decades - no matter what file format it was created in. The software also includes a customizable online discovery portal for showcasing digital collections and providing access for researchers, students and the public.

"Preservica is moving the needle for academic institutions to safeguard their invaluable treasures of digital collections for future generations to come," said Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica. "The RCSI is now part of an international community of colleges and universities worldwide that are choosing Preservica as their trusted partner for digital preservation."

The RCSI public-facing Enhanced Access & Discovery opens up the digital collections for discovery and research, and supports use of the collections for education and outreach activities.

Preservica is experiencing a surge of international momentum having recently announced new government customers in the Netherlands and the UK .

Academic institutions can learn more and start using Preservica's software for free here .

About Preservica

Preservica is transforming the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, our award-winning active digital preservation software has been designed from the ground up to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by thousands of businesses, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world, including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC.

