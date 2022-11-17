causaLens, the UK-based Causal AI pioneer, has confirmed its HIPAA compliance and high levels of overall data security with a clean SOC 2 Type 1 report.

HIPAA, the American Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, requires high levels of compliance for data handlers in relation to privacy, security, and breach notification. As healthcare providers and other entities dealing with protected health information move to cloud-based computerised operations, HIPAA compliance has become increasingly important for businesses working with sensitive data on behalf of healthcare organisations.

Developed by the American Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure and defines criteria for managing customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organisation as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

Conducted by the US-based Barr Associates, an internationally recognised CPA firm registered with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the report affirms that causaLens' information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Darko Matovski, co-founder and CEO of causaLens said: "This is an important milestone for us. HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance help re-confirm the commitments we make to our customers and to the security of their data. causaLens views security as the foundation upon which our products are built and upon which trust with our customers is earned and maintained.

"More enterprises are looking to process sensitive and confidential business data with cloud-based services and it's critical that they do so in a way that ensures their data will remain safe. Customers carry this responsibility on their shoulders every single day, and it's important that the vendors they select to process their data in the cloud approach that responsibility in the same way," he added.

causaLens uses Drata's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls. These are measured against the highest possible standards giving the business real-time visibility across its whole organisation. Continuous monitoring ensures end-to-end security and enables a systematic approach to compliance and reporting.

About causaLens

causaLens is the pioneer of Causal AI-a giant leap in machine intelligence.

causaLens builds Causal AI-powered products that are trusted by leading organizations across a wide range of industries. Their flagship product, decisionOS, empowers all types of users to make superior decisions. causaLens is creating a world in which humans leverage trustworthy AI to solve the greatest challenges in the economy, society and healthcare.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. For more information, visit drata.com.

