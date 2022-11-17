Flashscore expands from live results to news

British fans get additional original content, and live audio commentaries, from all World Cup matches in Qatar

PRAGUE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All football fans live for the upcoming World Cup. To ensure they don't miss a single piece of information, Flashscore has launched a brand new Flashscore News section. Using original content from Flashscore News' editorial staff, as well as articles from renowned global news agencies, will offer more context to every World Cup match.

"We plan to offer attractive statistical analysis with more than 20 visualisations of game data and statistics, multimedia content with pregame and postgame quotes from teams and sports fans directly from Qatar, blogs by experts, live audio commentaries of all 64 matches and a video magazine at the end of each day summarising everything that matters in terms of results and statistics," said Alan Zaruba, director of content at Livesport, Flashscore's parent company.

"The big advantage for us is that we can share news information, and interesting sports stories, in context with data across 14 different newsrooms with a proper global reach. I believe that the synergy of sharing content between markets with different cultures, languages, and customs - enabled by efficient technology support and editorial automation - will be a huge asset and benefit to our users." he added.

Before every World Cup match, Flashscore will offer analytical previews, making sure the fans know all the key updates before kick-off. To go even deeper, users will find the analysis of each and every team, and their chances in Qatar. For stats lovers, there will be data-based deep dives, analysis, and blogs from renowned experts backed-up by its own extensive database - as well as detailed stats from the partner platform Stats Perform. This will make the coverage of the World Cup wider and deeper than ever before.

The icing on the cake for those who can't watch the Qatar World Cup matches on TV, Flashscore will offer live audio commentary from every match.

The Flashscore network is the world's most popular live scores service. Every month, more than 100 million users come there for the fastest and most reliable results and statistics. Now, with Flashscore News editorial offices and teams of professional audio commentators, which are also in the United Kingdom, Flashscore makes sure that fans won't miss a thing from the tournament in Qatar.

www.flashscore.co.uk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flashscore-expands-from-live-results-to-news-301680461.html