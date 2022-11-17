Researchers have looked at how hydrogen-induced contact resistance could help to reduce changes in series resistance, in either TOPCon or PERC solar cells. They said degradation occurs purely at the n-type silicon-to-silver (Ag) contact on both cell architectures.Scientists at the University of Oxford and the University of New South Wales have looked at the impact of inducing hydrogen-induced contact resistance (HIRC) in tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells and passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cells. Their study looks at the capabilities of HIRC to reduce the changes ...

