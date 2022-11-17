OverActive Media Corp.: OverActive Media Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), a global sports, media, and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today released its third quarter results for the three-and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars ($).



Total revenues for the quarter grew to $5.8 million driven organically by a 23% increase in business operations revenue due to higher sponsorship and event-related revenue

OverActive hosted Canada's first-ever Overwatch League tournament, the Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown presented by Bell

Previously announced partnerships with Bell, TD Bank Group and Zilliqa continue to power growth

All OverActive professional esports franchise teams qualified for the World Championships in each of their respective leagues

"In the third quarter, we continued to realize the benefit from our sponsorship model that drove 23% year-over-year organic growth in business operations revenue. We expect this partnership momentum to carry on in the fourth quarter, supported by contracted long-term recurring revenues," said Chris Overholt, President and CEO, OverActive Media. "As we look towards 2023 and beyond, we remain confident in the strong and scalable business that we are building and are committed to a multi-faceted growth strategy."

"While macro-economic conditions have been challenging in recent months, we are fortunate to have a solid revenue model and a healthy balance sheet with sufficient working capital to fund our operations," added Overholt.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2022 total revenue increased by 6% to $5.8 million compared to $5.5 million in Q3 2021, driven primarily by a 23% year-over-year increase in sponsorship revenue. Team revenue declined by $0.1 million in the quarter due to non-recurring prize money earned in the comparative prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.7 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $22.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $10.2 million, a 15% improvement year-over-year, driven primarily by a 37% increase in business operations revenue attributable to revenue generated from sponsorships and hosting live esports events. Team revenue declined by $0.3 million year-over-year owing to a decline in non-recurring prize money earned in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of approximately $(0.4) million, compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $(0.3) million during the comparative prior-year period.

loss of approximately $(0.4) million, compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $(0.3) million during the comparative prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(6.4) million for the first nine months of 2022, a loss increase of 40% year-over-year driven by hosting live events.

Income before taxes was $0.9 million, a 114% improvement compared to loss before taxes of $(6.6 million) during the comparative prior-year period. The improvement is primarily a result of certain payment deferrals and one-time reverse takeover costs in the prior period.

Net income was $0.5 million, a 107% improvement compared to a net loss of $(6.4) million during the comparative prior-year period.

Net loss was $(6.5) million for the first nine months of 2022, a 55% improvement from the comparative 2021 period.

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights

From September 8 to 11, OverActive hosted the Overwatch League's Summer Showdown Tournament at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto where Toronto Defiant earned their best finish in team history, securing third place. Across both major live esports events OverActive hosted this year, approximately 12,000 fans attended to experience a best-on-best of some of the greatest professional esports players from around the globe.



Team Performance Highlights

MAD Lions' League of Legends team qualified for the World Championship, marking the fourth consecutive year (and every year) in the history of OverActive Media that the team has done so.

Toronto Defiant of the Overwatch League qualified for the Grand Finals playoffs, finishing the regular season in eighth place in the West conference.

Toronto Ultra qualified for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend held in Los Angeles, CA, finishing top six in the 2022 season.



The Company's consolidated unaudited financial statements, notes to financial statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, are available on the Company's website at www.overactivemedia.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

_______________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this press release.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (loss) for the periods ended:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) for the period 456 (6,418 ) (6,525 ) (14,628 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 462 (215 ) 456 (695 ) Depreciation 300 303 916 900 Amortization 199 100 482 612 Decrease in net present value of franchise obligations (3,931 ) (388 ) (8,709 ) (388 ) Finance cost 1,473 1,355 4,120 3,688 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,560 452 2,067 (239 ) Share-based compensation 337 1,787 2,001 3,444 Restructuring costs 104 - 214 - Reverse takeover costs - 2,756 - 2,756 Reversal of provision (1,384 ) - (1,384 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (424 ) (268 ) (6,362 ) (4550 )



OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)



As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,685 $ 29,577 Trade and other receivables 6,727 4,906 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,471 1,208 Total current assets 25,883 35,691 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 2,583 2,698 Right-of-use assets 1,283 1,827 Intangible assets 88,463 89,648 Goodwill 6,042 5,596 Total non-current assets 98,371 99,769 Total assets $ 124,254 $ 135,460 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 3,230 $ 3,651 Provisions 686 1,987 Notes payable 63 63 Current portion of lease liabilities 878 1,005 Current portion of contract liability 1,009 1,619 Current portion of payable related to franchise assets 1,695 7,359 Current portion of long-term debt 175 186 Current portion of deferred grant income 32 33 Total current liabilities 7,768 15,903 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liability 15,743 14,757 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 547 955 Long-term payable related to franchise assets 24,170 21,405 Long-term debt 227 350 Long-term deferred grant income 51 80 Other long-term liabilities 84 90 Total non-current liabilities 40,822 37,637 Total liabilities 48,590 53,540 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 133,638 133,638 Warrants reserve 621 621 Contributed surplus 8,521 6,855 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,049 ) (4,652 ) Deficit (61,067 ) (54,542 ) Total shareholders' equity 75,664 81,920 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 124,254 $ 135,460



OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 3 $ 5,809 $ 5,476 $ 10,248 $ 8,878 Operating costs 8 6,654 5,852 19,113 14,367 Loss before the undernoted (845 ) (376 ) (8,865 ) (5,489 ) Depreciation 5 and 6 300 303 916 900 Amortization of intangible assets 4 199 100 482 612 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 12 1,560 452 2,067 (239 ) Decrease in net present value of franchise obligations 14 (3,931 ) (388 ) (8,709 ) (388 ) Finance costs 1,473 1,355 4,120 3,688 Share-based compensation 10 337 1,787 2,001 3,444 Other income 16 (1,701 ) (108 ) (3,673 ) (939 ) Reverse takeover costs - 2,756 - 2,756 Income (loss) before income taxes 918 (6,633 ) (6,069 ) (15,323 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 462 (215 ) 456 (695 ) Net income (loss) for the period 456 (6,418 ) (6,525 ) (14,628 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation 189 (65 ) (1,397 ) (1,600 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 645 $ (6,483 ) $ (7,922 ) $ (16,228 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 )



OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) : Operating activities: Net loss for the period $ (6,525 ) $ (14,628 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 916 900 Amortization of intangible assets 482 612 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,067 (239 ) Share-based compensation 2,001 3,444 Finance cost 4,120 3,688 Decrease in net present value of franchise obligations (8,709 ) (388 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 456 (695 ) Reverse takeover costs - 2,756 Other (23 ) (50 ) Change in: Increase in trade and other receivables (1,821 ) (768 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (634 ) (248 ) Decrease (increase) in trade payable and accrued liabilities 84 (971 ) Decrease in contract liabilities (610 ) (75 ) Decrease in provisions (1,301 ) - (9,497 ) (6,662 ) Financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (134 ) (77 ) Proceeds from shares issued on private placement and brokered private placement, net - 37,636 Net proceeds on shares issued in prior period received from cash held in trust - 1,098 Principal payment of lease liability (652 ) (600 ) Payment of interest portion of lease liability (113 ) (169 ) Proceeds from warrants redeemed - 50 (899 ) 37,938 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (599 ) (1,620 ) Changes in non-cash working capital related to capital expenditures - 1,142 Purchase of player contracts (700 ) (187 ) Intangibles acquired (8 ) (49 ) Cash acquired from reverse takeover - 532 (1,307 ) (182 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,703 ) 31,094 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,577 5,585 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (189 ) (461 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,685 $ 36,218

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii), and the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

