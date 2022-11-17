Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - On 17 Nov, at the 2022 China Internet Conference co-hosted by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, Xiaohui Yu, the President of CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) and Wong Thean Soon, Founder and Group Managing Director of MY E. G. Services Berhac connected through video link and witnessed the signing of Xinghuo International Supernode (Malaysia) Cooperation Agreement, which was completed by Haihua Li, deputy director of Institute of Industrial Internet and Internet of Things of CAICT and Flora Li, general manager of MYEG China. With this agreement, the first Xinghuo BIF International Supernode will operate in Malaysia, opening a new chapter of Xinghuo BIF going global.

Xinghuo BIF Launched the First International Supernode in Malaysia to Build Trusted Digital Infrastructure for China-ASEAN Economic and Trade Cooperation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/144600_d1954ce5d47cc9a8_001full.jpg

Celebrating the commencement of the first international Supernode, Xiaohui Yu said, "We should cooperate more in building node network, seize the opportunity presented in the next generation of Internet and empower industries with blockchain and other technologies, thus providing solid infrastructure and advancing innovative development." Wong Thean Soon said, "Through cooperation, Xinghuo BIF International Supernode will take the lead in global large-scale application of Web3 in industries and businesses."

Xinghuo BIF is a global blockchain infrastructure devoted to a trustworthy digital foundation for the world. Up till now, 7 Xinghuo BIF supernodes cover main areas in China and 29 backbone nodes provide services to a broader range of industries and cities. Xiamen and Liuzhou Supernodes, Jiaozhou (Shandong) and Hengqin (Guangzhou) backbone nodes empower cross-border trade and provide international service overseas. International enterprises including SAP and Siemens partnered with Xinghuo BIF to promote global blockchain innovative applications.

The agreement marks a milestone in Xinghuo BIF's global expansion. The international supernode will connect to MYEG and develop blockchain infrastructure applications, which will increase the interconnectivity of infrastructure in both countries, and enhance the capability of cross-chain operation. With its technologies and public service capabilities, Xinghuo BIF will provide blockchain services to Malaysia and other ASEAN countries and assist in cross-border commodity-tracing, identity verification and supply-chain finance.

In the future, the two sides will continue to collaborate and ensure the implementation of Xinghuo International Supernode (Malaysia), thus expanding Xinghuo ecology, increasing its influence and offering a solid digital infrastructure.

About Xinghuo BIF

Xinghuo BIF is a national blockchain infrastructure supported by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and led by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). It provides services mainly to industrial Internet, makes breakthroughs in Internet identifier, increases the application of blockchain and drives the economy. With open construction strategies and governance model, Xinghuo BIF positions as a national blockchain infrastructure that provides service to the world and its construction was started in Aug 2020. On 3 Aug 2021, CAICT released BIF-Core, which marks the start of its primary chain operation and global service.

About MY E.G. Services Bhd ("MYEG")

MYEG is Malaysia's premier digital services company. Having commenced operations in 2000 as the flagship e-government services provider, MYEG continues to play a leading role in driving technological change in Malaysia and elsewhere in the region, bringing a diverse and complete range of innovations spanning the online delivery of major government services to a variety of commercial offerings in the areas of immigration, automotive, healthcare and financial services, among others. Committed to staying firmly at the forefront of the region's digital revolution, MYEG has embraced the potential of blockchain technology to enhance all aspects of life and is actively pioneering its adoption across its main markets. Beyond Malaysia, MYEG has operations in other key regional markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia.

About Zetrix

Zetrix blockchain facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security, and scalability. The cryptographic infrastructure in Zetrix can be introduced in multiple industries to connect governments, businesses, and their people to a global blockchain-based economy. The combination of the BIDs and Verifiable Credential services will enable a host of varied use cases, from simple issuance of certificates to smart product authenticity documents.

Company Name: CAICT

Contact Person: Fei Gao

Email: gaofei3@caict.ac.cn

Country: China

Website: https://bitfactory.cn/english/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144600