New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Jin Jian, Director of Institute of Industrial Internet and Internet of Things (IIIIoT) of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) attended the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and announced partnership between Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility (Xinghuo BIF) and Siemens in building an industrial blockchain platform.

"In August, three ministries and departments issued the Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in Industry Sector, calling for industrial green transition based on digital technology. Digital carbon management platform and low-carbon solution were suggested," Jin said.

SiGREEN is a solution developed by Siemens for the efficient query, calculation and transfer of information on the actual product carbon footprint. Using innovative technologies including blockchain and industrial peripheral computing, SiGREEN makes it possible to exchange emission data along the supply chain to obtain a product's true carbon footprint in each manufacturing process and support companies in tracking their product carbon footprint. As a trustworthy platform, Xinghuo BIF would help to secure true, independent and verifiable emission data.

Xinghuo BIF is a global scale blockchain infrastructure supported by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and led by CAICT. Based on Identifier Resolution system, Xinghuo BIF accelerates the digital transformation of industrial Internet and provides solid infrastructure. CAICT and Siemens intend to jointly build Xinghuo BIF-Siemens industrial blockchain, a trustworthy platform for companies to restore carbon data and its digital identity.

