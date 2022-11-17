Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue of $2.3 billion

Net Income of $46.6 million and Diluted EPS of $0.42

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $73.0 million

of $73.0 million Adjusted Net Income1 of $13.5 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $0.14

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2021

Pro-forma2 Revenue $'m 2,268 1,942 2,306 Net Income $'m 46.6 (21.6) 35.9 Net Income attributable to Dole plc $'m 39.8 (28.5) 28.6 Diluted EPS $ 0.42 (0.35) 0.30 Adjusted EBITDA $'m1 73.0 54.9 58.1 Adjusted Net Income $'m1 13.5 6.0 2.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1 0.14 0.07 0.03

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2021

Pro-forma2 Revenue $'m 6,873 4,203 7,034 Net Income $'m 98.4 41.4 177.1 Net Income attributable to Dole plc $'m 79.7 22.0 155.8 Diluted EPS $ 0.84 0.34 1.64 Adjusted EBITDA $'m1 263.3 229.0 332.5 Adjusted Net Income $'m1 83.0 73.1 127.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1 0.87 1.13 1.34

__________________________________________ 1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Effective tax rate and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 This press release contains pro-forma financial information. The unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc illustrate the effects of the acquisition of Dole Food Company, Inc. ("DFC" or "Legacy Dole") by Total Produce ("TP") and the effects of the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020. This is consistent with the pro-forma financial statements presented in the Form F-1 filed with the SEC at the time of the IPO.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman said:

"We are pleased with the strong results delivered for the third quarter of 2022, which were significantly ahead of the prior year and ahead of our own expectations. The broad diversification of our product offering, and the wide geographic footprint of our vertically integrated business provides us with a strong foundation for continued growth.

As we move towards the end of the financial year, we are now targeting Adjusted EBITDA within our previously guided range but at the lower end.

Our talented and dedicated people are our greatest asset, and we thank them for their significant contributions during the past year."

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $2.3 billion from $1.9 billion. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of revenue from Legacy Dole following the acquisition by Dole plc. Compared on a pro- forma basis, revenue decreased by 1.7%, or $38.5 million, primarily due to negative foreign currency translation movements of $136.8 million and a net unfavorable impact of $17.9 million from acquisitions and divestitures. On a like- for-like basis3, revenue increased 5.0%, or $116.2 million, with growth in all segments with the exception of Fresh Vegetables.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $73.0 million. On a pro-forma comparative basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.7%, or $14.9 million, primarily due to an increase in the Fresh Fruit segment as a result of higher pricing of bananas and strong performance in the commercial cargo business. These increases were offset by a negative impact of currency translation of $4.0 million, primarily on the reported results of the Diversified EMEA segment, and losses in the Fresh Vegetables and Diversified Americas segments.

Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $13.5 million, compared to $2.4 million on a pro-forma basis. The increases on a pro-forma comparative basis were predominantly due to the increases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above, offset by higher interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.14 compared to $0.03 for the pro-forma comparative three months ended September 30, 2021.

__________________________________________ 3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 751,348 51,076 672,737 16,994 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 759,964 31,616 877,423 35,851 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 479,839 (725 453,704 4,280 Fresh Vegetables 306,843 (8,987 323,772 925 Intersegment (30,456 (21,599 Total 2,267,538 72,980 2,306,037 58,050

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 2,306,982 170,942 2,196,149 194,307 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 2,400,967 91,088 2,623,011 101,762 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,391,731 28,720 1,299,363 32,494 Fresh Vegetables 890,820 (27,420 983,746 3,906 Intersegment (117,845 (68,077 Total 6,872,655 263,330 7,034,192 332,469

Fresh Fruit

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 11.7%, or $78.6 million, compared to pro-forma revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Revenue was positively impacted by increased pricing worldwide for bananas, increased pricing in commercial cargo and higher volumes of bananas in North America, partially offset by lower volumes of bananas in Europe and Latin America.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 200.6%, or $34.1 million, compared to the prior year on a pro-forma basis. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by higher pricing of bananas in core markets and strong performance in the commercial cargo business, partially offset by higher costs of ocean and inland freight, packaging, fertilizers and other materials.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 13.4%, or $117.5 million, compared to pro-forma revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This was primarily driven by a negative translation impact on currency of $134.9 million due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar in the quarter against the euro, Swedish krona, and sterling. In addition, there was a net unfavorable impact on revenue from divestitures and acquisitions of $17.9 million in the quarter. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 4.0%, or $35.3 million, across the business, driven by increased pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 11.8%, or $4.2 million, compared to the prior year on a pro-forma basis. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of a negative currency translation effect of $4.7 million when translating the results of euro, Swedish krona and sterling businesses into the U.S. dollar, which strengthened significantly against European currencies when compared to the prior year. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.1% with strong performance from our Northern European and Spanish businesses offset by a more challenging quarter for our U.K. wholesale businesses.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 5.8%, or $26.1, million versus the prior year on a pro- forma basis. The increase was driven primarily by higher overall average selling prices, particularly in the North American market for potato and onion products.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was a loss of $0.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million in the pro-forma comparative period, primarily due to a difficult end to the Chilean grape season driven by supply chain challenges, offset in part by strong performance in potato and onion products in North America.

Fresh Vegetables

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 5.2% or $16.9 million compared to the prior year on a pro-forma basis. Revenue was negatively impacted by lower volumes of value added salads. These decreases were partially offset by significantly stronger pricing in fresh packed products, as well as by improved pricing in value added salads.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was a loss of $9.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the pro-forma comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by lower volumes, as well as by inflationary cost increases in freight, packaging materials, food ingredients and labor. Fresh Vegetables was also impacted by higher sourcing costs for vegetables due to weather-related events. These challenges in the value added salads business were partially offset by improved performance for fresh packed products.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $66.6 million, which included investments in farm renovations and glasshouse projects across our growing regions, the acquisition of an additional farm in Peru and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities.

Net Debt

Net Debt as of September 30, 2022 was $1.1 billion.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 (forward-looking statement)

For fiscal year 2022, Dole is targeting:

Revenue in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the range of $330.0 million to $350.0 million

Capital Expenditures of approximately $95.0 million (reflects a reduction from $110.0 million)

Interest Expense of approximately $60.0 million

Adjusted Effective tax rate in the range of 23% to 25%

The global economic environment remains dynamic, and we are currently seeing positive trends, along with some further challenges, as we progress through the final quarter of this financial year. Our focus remains on delivering operating efficiencies and being disciplined in our deployment of capital, while continuing to push for inflation-justified price increases. Our scale and wide geographic footprint, along with our diverse portfolio of healthy and nutritious products, leaves us well positioned as we move towards 2023.

For the full year, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA to be at the lower end of our previously guided range due to the ongoing challenges within our Fresh Vegetables segment, which has taken longer in its recovery, as well as the impact of the unusual supply chain challenges encountered in the third quarter at the end of the Chilean grape season in North America.

The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Dividend

On November 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.08 per share, payable on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on October 7, 2022 for the second quarter of 2022.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Appendix Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,267,538 1,942,185 2,306,037 Cost of sales (2,134,062 (1,843,415 (2,168,311 Gross profit 133,476 98,770 137,726 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (116,326 (110,213 (121,698 Merger, transaction and other related costs (13,719 Loss on disposal of businesses (2,134 (2,134 Gain on asset sales 654 135 4,870 Operating income (loss) 17,804 (27,161 18,764 Other income, net 9,312 7,167 15,441 Interest income 1,505 990 1,138 Interest expense (17,095 (9,341 (11,431 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 11,526 (28,345 23,912 Income tax benefit 34,778 3,401 4,091 Equity method earnings 300 3,381 7,901 Net income (loss) 46,604 (21,563 35,904 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,767 (6,953 (7,270 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 39,837 (28,516 28,634 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.42 (0.35 0.30 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.42 (0.35 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,891 82,166 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,908 82,166 95,030

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 6,872,655 4,202,922 7,034,192 Cost of sales (6,435,233 (3,917,484 (6,449,848 Gross profit 437,422 285,438 584,344 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (364,043 (249,593 (383,338 Merger, transaction and other related costs (28,814 Gain (loss) on disposal of businesses 242 (595 (595 Gain on asset sales 9,075 262 12,381 Operating income 82,696 6,698 212,792 Other income, net 20,434 7,867 19,812 Interest income 4,596 1,826 3,209 Interest expense (41,724 (14,187 (34,385 Income before income taxes and equity earnings 66,002 2,204 201,428 Income tax benefit (expense) 28,355 (4,838 (41,971 Equity method earnings 4,028 44,018 17,597 Net income 98,385 41,384 177,054 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,670 (19,352 (21,225 Net income attributable to Dole plc 79,715 22,032 155,829 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.84 0.34 1.64 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.84 0.34 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,882 64,516 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,915 64,723 95,030

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 221,476 250,561 Short-term investments 5,090 6,115 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,801 and $22,064, respectively 567,931 719,114 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $10,650 and $9,606, respectively 149,086 72,350 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $14,235 and $14,066, respectively 156,087 125,908 Inventories, net of allowances of $1,949 and $7,447, respectively 451,926 410,737 Prepaid expenses 56,134 45,339 Other current assets 27,694 11,011 Assets held-for-sale 80 200 Total current assets 1,635,504 1,641,335 Long-term investments 17,347 23,433 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 115,952 128,407 Actively marketed property 36,842 50,364 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,856 and $283,677, respectively 1,323,421 1,430,850 Operating lease right-of-use assets 358,699 368,632 Goodwill 487,524 511,333 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $112,087 and $117,499, respectively 52,103 62,046 Other assets 147,017 98,917 Deferred income tax assets 47,179 46,371 Total assets 4,527,868 4,667,968 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 657,116 696,766 Income taxes payable 17,190 10,316 Accrued liabilities 474,865 464,931 Bank overdrafts 20,284 9,395 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 78,984 51,785 Current maturities of operating leases 86,563 73,046 Other tax 27,296 35,212 Contingent consideration 1,700 2,958 Pension and postretirement benefits 16,873 17,664 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 19,313 9,078 Total current liabilities 1,400,184 1,371,151 Long-term debt, net 1,208,152 1,297,808 Operating leases, less current maturities 278,429 305,714 Deferred income tax liabilities 150,374 145,689 Income tax payable, less current portion 30,501 40,439 Contingent consideration, less current portion 4,729 4,302 Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion 135,790 152,149 Other long-term liabilities 62,507 105,310 Total liabilities 3,270,666 3,422,562 Commitments and contingent liabilities (See Note 16) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 31,770 32,776 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,899 and 94,878 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 949 950 Additional paid-in capital 793,521 792,223 Retained earnings 470,125 413,335 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (154,137 (125,919 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,110,458 1,080,589 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 114,974 132,041 Total equity 1,225,432 1,212,630 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,527,868 4,667,968

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 98,385 41,384 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 97,827 42,537 Incremental charges on purchase accounting valuation of biological assets and inventory 40,464 29,180 Asset write-offs and net gain on sale of assets (9,075 Net gain on financial instruments (1,482 (2,795 Stock-based compensation expense 3,118 Equity method earnings (4,028 (36,998 Net (gain) loss on disposal of businesses (242 595 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 4,546 904 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes and other tax-related liabilities (49,823 221 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan benefit cost 482 232 Fair value movement on contingent consideration 64 1,130 Dividends received from equity method investees 7,632 10,715 Net gain on acquisitions and disposals of equity method investments (7,020 Other (617 859 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (35,896 (120,091 Inventories (60,647 (50,454 Operating lease liabilities 3,703 6,055 Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities 27,144 64,286 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 121,555 (19,260 Investing Activities Sales of assets 27,764 13,869 Capital expenditures (66,582 (32,790 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,886 99,733 Insurance proceeds 2,278 10,217 Purchases of investments (414 (1,186 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (801 (909 Proceeds from sale of investments in unconsolidated affiliates 10,607 Other 25 (1,343 Cash flow (used in) provided by investing activities (42,616 98,198 Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 1,008,423 1,714,671 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (1,050,928 (2,056,485 Payment of debt issuance costs (265 (21,108 Dividends paid to shareholders (22,770 (17,092 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (20,981 (20,444 Payments of contingent consideration (2,451 Proceeds from exercise of share options 8,012 Proceeds received from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of issuance costs 398,876 Cash flow (used in) provided by financing activities (88,972 6,430 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (19,052 (11,657 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (29,085 73,711 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 250,561 160,503 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 221,476 234,214

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 46,604 (21,563 35,904 Income tax benefit (34,778 (3,401 (4,091 Interest expense 17,095 9,341 11,431 Merger, transaction and other related costs 13,719 Mark to market (gains) losses 2,310 (2,921 (2,572 (Gain) on asset sales (530 (4,610 Produce recalls (442 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 29,180 Other items4 (532 (1,201 (13,133 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,602 2,357 1,164 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 36,849 25,511 24,093 Depreciation 30,424 21,103 29,368 Amortization of intangible assets 2,633 2,649 2,664 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 3,074 5,675 1,925 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 72,980 54,938 58,050

__________________________________________ 4 For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $1.0 million of restructuring and legal adjustments, partially offset by $0.5 million in asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, other items is comprised of $3.3 million in net gains on equity method acquisitions, partially offset by $2.1 million in losses on disposal of businesses, and on a pro-forma basis, it is comprised of $0.1 million in adjustments to restructuring and legal costs, $9.8 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, and $5.3 million in gains on equity method acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by $2.1 million in losses on the disposal of a business.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 98,385 41,384 177,054 Income tax (benefit) expense (28,355 4,838 41,971 Interest expense 41,724 14,187 34,385 Merger, transaction and other related costs 28,814 Mark to market (gains) (5,819 (1,856 (3,835 (Gain) on asset sales (8,346 (9,292 Produce recalls 15,809 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 40,464 29,180 Other items5 (1,283 (6,441 (13,557 Adjustments from equity method investments 4,926 45,406 4,287 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 157,505 155,512 231,013 Depreciation 89,579 34,316 86,681 Amortization of intangible assets 8,248 8,221 8,236 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 7,998 30,966 6,539 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 263,330 229,015 332,469

__________________________________________ 5 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $1.0 million in legal and restructuring adjustments and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of businesses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other items is comprised of $7.0 million in net gains on equity method acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by $0.6 million in losses on disposal of businesses, and on a pro-forma basis it is comprised of $19.4 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset-write downs, and $9.0 million in net gains on equity method acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by $14.2 million in net restructuring and legal costs and $0.6 in losses on disposal of businesses.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 39,837 (28,516 28,634 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,633 2,649 2,664 Merger, transaction and other related costs 13,719 Mark to market (gains) losses 2,310 (2,921 (2,572 (Gain) on asset sales (530 (4,610 Produce recalls (442 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 29,180 Other items6 (532 (1,201 (13,133 Adjustments from equity method investments 628 (721 972 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (35,017 (5,345 (8,621 NCI impact on items above (878 (885 (927 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 13,529 5,959 2,407 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.14 0.07 0.03 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.14 0.07 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,891 82,166 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,908 82,166 95,030

__________________________________________ 6 For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $1.0 million of restructuring and legal adjustments, partially offset by $0.5 million in asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, other items is comprised of $3.3 million in net gains on equity method acquisitions, partially offset by $2.1 million in losses on disposal of businesses, and on a pro-forma basis, it is comprised of $0.1 million in adjustments to restructuring and legal costs, $9.8 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, and $5.3 million in gains on equity method acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by $2.1 million in losses on the disposal of a business.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 79,715 22,032 155,829 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8,248 8,221 8,236 Merger, transaction and other related costs 28,814 Mark to market (gains) (5,819 (1,856 (3,835 (Gain) on asset sales (8,346 (9,292 Produce recalls 15,809 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 40,464 29,180 Other items7 (1,283 (6,441 (13,557 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,918 703 2,462 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (45,389 (4,807 (9,390 NCI impact on items above (2,289 (2,724 (2,766 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 83,028 73,122 127,687 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.88 1.13 1.35 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.87 1.13 1.34 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,882 64,516 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,915 64,723 95,030

__________________________________________ 7 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $1.0 million in legal and restructuring adjustments and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of businesses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other items is comprised of $7.0 million in net gains on equity method acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by $0.6 million in losses on disposal of businesses, and on a pro-forma basis it is comprised of $19.4 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset-write downs, and $9.0 million in net gains on equity method acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by $14.2 million in net restructuring and legal costs and $0.6 in losses on disposal of businesses.

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non- GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of September 30, 2022 is presented below. Net Debt as of September 30, 2022 was $1.1 billion.

September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 221,476 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (1,208,152 Current maturities (78,984 Bank overdrafts (20,284 Total debt, net (1,307,420 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (18,724 Total gross debt (1,326,144 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (1,104,668

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Effective tax rate, Net Debt, pro-forma Adjusted EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income and pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income tax expense or adding the income tax benefit; (2) subtracting interest expense; (3) subtracting mark to market losses or adding mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include subtracting merger, transaction and other related costs, subtracting incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding the fair value gain or subtracting the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and subtracting restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (5) adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income tax expense or adding the income tax benefit; (2) subtracting interest expense; (3) subtracting depreciation charges; (4) subtracting amortization charges; (5) subtracting mark to market losses or adding mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (6) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include subtracting merger, transaction and other related costs, subtracting incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding the fair value gain or subtracting the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and subtracting restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (7) adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting amortization charges; (2) subtracting mark to market losses or adding mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (3) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include subtracting merger, transaction and other related costs, subtracting incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding the fair value gain or subtracting the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and subtracting restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; (4) adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings; (5) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (6) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Adjusted Effective tax rate is calculated from the GAAP effective tax rate by: (1) adjusting the tax impact for each adjustment from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income as described above; and (2) subtracting the impact from discrete tax adjustments, including uncertain tax positions.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Pro-forma EBIT is calculated from pro-forma net income by adding pro-forma interest expense and adding the pro-forma income tax expense or subtracting the pro-forma income tax benefit, as well as including the following pro-forma adjustments: (1) subtracting mark to market losses or adding mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized

impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (2) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include subtracting merger, transaction and other related costs, subtracting incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding the fair value gain or subtracting the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and subtracting restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (3) adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from pro-forma EBIT by including the following pro-forma adjustments: (1) adding depreciation charges; and (2) adding amortization charges. It also includes the effect of the Company's share of these listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method.

Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income is calculated from pro-forma net income attributable to Dole plc by include the following pro-forma adjustments: (1) subtracting amortization charges; (2) subtracting mark to market losses or adding mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (3) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include subtracting merger, transaction and other related costs, subtracting incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, adding the fair value gain or subtracting the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, adding the gain or subtracting the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and subtracting restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; (4) adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings; (5) it excludes the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (6) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from pro-forma Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Adjusted EBIT, pro-forma EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Effective tax rate, Net Debt and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are not measurements of Dole plc financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Dole plc, net income, income before income taxes and equity earnings or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as:

They do not reflect Dole plc's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Dole plc's working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on Dole plc's debt; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to Dole plc to invest in the growth of its and Dole plc's business.

Further, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS as used herein may not be calculated in a similar manner to, and are therefore not necessarily comparable with, similarly titled measures of other companies. However, we have included pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS herein because Dole plc's management believes that pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Effective tax rate without undertaking unreasonable efforts.

Pro-forma Methodology

The methodology used to prepare the unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc to show the estimated effects of the acquisition of DFC by TP and the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020 and is consistent with how the pro-forma financial statements were prepared in the F-1. The results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are based on the Company's consolidated statutory results and therefore are not pro-forma adjusted.

All associated transaction costs reflected on January 1, 2020. As such, no transaction costs are included within the pro-forma numbers discussed below. Effective tax rate of 25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Applying the results of the Purchase Price Allocation ("PPA") exercise, acquisition accounting and debt refinancing to January 1, 2020: Q3 2021 year to date pro-forma results reflect a reduction in the depreciation charge of $3.0 million. This is a function of the asset values increasing as a result of the PPA exercise offset by an increase in the estimated useful lives of the assets. The interest expense for Q3 2021 reflects the outcome of the refinancing. TP's pickup of its 45.0% share of DFC's net income has been eliminated. EPS is calculated using shares in issue following the IPO and additional share issuances. There is a year to date adjustment in Q3 2021 of $9.7 million to reflect estimated ongoing incremental public company costs of $14.0 million annualized.

See reconciliation of pro-forma results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 below.

Pro-forma Reconciliation (Unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, 2021

TP DFC Dole plc FV

Intercompany

Adjustment Transaction

Costs Ongoing

plc Costs Debt

Adjustment Tax

Adjustment Pro-forma

Financial

Statements (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 1,186,965 1,134,459 2,321,424 (15,387 2,306,037 Cost of sales (1,092,529 (1,092,073 (2,184,602 16,291 (2,168,311 Gross profit 94,436 42,386 136,822 904 137,726 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (75,236 (50,812 (126,048 5 4,045 300 (121,698 Merger, transaction, and other related costs (7,558 1,798 (5,760 5,760 Gain on disposal of businesses (2,134 (2,134 (2,134 Gain on asset sales (127 4,997 4,870 4,870 Operating income (loss) 9,381 (1,631 7,750 909 9,805 300 18,764 Other income (expense), net 2,085 12,384 14,469 972 15,441 Interest income 496 642 1,138 1,138 Interest expense (6,546 (8,841 (15,387 3,956 (11,431 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 5,416 2,554 7,970 1,881 9,805 300 3,956 23,912 Income tax (expense) benefit (5,823 12,387 6,564 277 (94 (1,245 (1,411 4,091 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 3,720 (378 3,342 4,559 7,901 Net income (loss) 3,313 14,563 17,876 6,717 9,805 206 2,711 (1,411 35,904 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,570 (700 (7,270 (7,270 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (3,257 13,863 10,606 6,717 9,805 206 2,711 (1,411 28,634 Earnings per share: Net income per share basic 0.30 Net income per share diluted 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,878 Diluted 95,030

Pro-forma Reconciliation (Unaudited) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

TP DFC Dole plc FV

Intercompany

Adjustment Transaction

Costs Ongoing

plc Costs Debt

Adjustment Tax

Adjustment Pro-forma

Financial

Statements (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 3,447,702 3,639,104 7,086,806 (52,614 7,034,192 Cost of sales (3,166,598 (3,338,768 (6,505,366 55,518 (6,449,848 Gross profit 281,104 300,336 581,440 2,904 584,344 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (214,616 (163,022 (377,638 5 4,045 (9,750 (383,338 Merger, transaction, and other related costs (22,653 (22,653 22,653 Gain on disposal of businesses (595 (595 (595 Gain on asset sales 12,381 12,381 12,381 Operating income (loss) 43,240 149,695 192,935 2,909 26,698 (9,750 212,792 Other income (expense), net 2,785 16,055 18,840 972 19,812 Interest income 1,332 1,877 3,209 3,209 Interest expense (11,392 (42,465 (53,857 19,472 (34,385 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 35,965 125,162 161,127 3,881 26,698 (9,750 19,472 201,428 Income tax (expense) benefit (14,062 (19,299 (33,361 277 3,066 (6,123 (5,830 (41,971 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 44,357 (313 44,044 (26,447 17,597 Net income (loss) 66,260 105,550 171,810 (22,289 26,698 (6,684 13,349 (5,830 177,054 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,969 (2,256 (21,225 (21,225 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 47,291 103,294 150,585 (22,289 26,698 (6,684 13,349 (5,830 155,829 Earnings per share: Net income per share basic 1.64 Net income per share diluted 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,878 Diluted 95,030

