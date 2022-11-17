SER Group positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Content Service Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Content Service Platform vendors.

SER Group, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SER Group a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of the global SPARK MatrixTM: Content Service Platform Market, 2022.





The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Preshit Parab, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SER Group offers Doxis Intelligent Content Automation, a unified content services platform that combines ECM and BPM benefits to deliver data compliance, secure information management, and collaboration. The company delivers strong customer value propositions through its key technology differentiators including intelligent content automation, business integrations, integrated solution suites, content understanding, and low-code design tools." Preshit added: "With its cloud-native, scalable platform, unified and integrated content service capabilities, and strong expertise in offering ECM services, SER Group has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Content Service Platform, 2022."

Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, comments, "We are thrilled to be named a Leader of the CSP market by the analysts at Quadrant Knowledge. The market demand for content services that offer both AI and automation has risen dramatically over the past years. With Doxis Intelligent Content Automation, we provide customers a level of content understanding and workflow automation that no other vendor in the matrix delivers."

Content Service Platform (CSP) is a centralized set of cloud-based solutions that enable users to create, store, manage and share content within their organization to conduct smooth business processes. A CSP also offers prebuilt API connectors to facilitate integrations with external repositories and other business applications to streamline and manage content across the content lifecycle. The platform supports deployment on hybrid architecture, including on-premises and cloud, adhering to the content's security, governance, and compliance.

Content services platforms signify a new generation of agile technology that employs modular and cloud-based applications that work across content repositories and systems. Furthermore, the platform utilizes modern technologies to improve employee productivity, compliance, and customer experience. The platform also enables organizations to leverage AI to ensure employee adherence while also providing the team with the tools needed to access, edit, and share content.

Additional Resources:

For more information about SER Group visit here

SPARK Matrix: Content Service Platform, 2022

SPARK Matrix: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

About SER

SER is a leader and pioneer of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solution suites for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER's cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe. Visit us at www.sergroup.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

SER Group

Maureen Cueppers

maureen.cueppers@sergroup.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ser-group-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2022-spark-matrix-for-content-service-platform-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301681348.html