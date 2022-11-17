Condor Capital Wealth Management: The Robo Report Edition 25 Has Been Released Today Covering the Third Quarter of 2022; Wealthfront Tops List for 2022; Zacks Advantage Takes Five-Year Honors

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / The Robo Report ® Edition 25 has been released today covering the third quarter of 2022, announced Ken Schapiro, Publisher, Founder of Condor Capital Wealth Management. This edition tracks 58 accounts at 33 different providers.

"Reversing years of outperformance of growth stocks, value investing is back in style year to date," said David Goldstone, Manager of Investment Research, Condor Capital. "Portfolios like our Wealthfront 2016 vintage portfolio and the Schwab Domestic Portfolio, which has a domestic and value-oriented portfolio, have outperformed."

Thomas Leahy, Senior Financial Analyst at Condor, added, "Fixed-income portfolios that have maintained low duration and rely on municipal bonds have done well YTD and over longer periods."

"Due to the high level of inflation and corresponding rising-interest rate monetary policy, investors had little solace this quarter," he said.

Wealthfront's portfolio was the winning account for the first three quarters of 2022. The robo's allocation to energy stocks (via its allocation to VDE, the Vanguard Energy Fund) was a significant boon to portfolio performance.

For overall three-year performance, Titan Invest, one of the most active robo-advisor portfolios across the tracked accounts, was the top performer over the three-year trailing period ending September 30, 2022. "When looking at trends of what propelled performance over the last three years, diversification did not reward investors who traditionally focus on domestic stocks" said Goldstone.

Zacks Advantage emerged as a top choice for the last five years as it won best robo advisor for total portfolio returns, equity-only returns, and fixed-income-only returns according to the Report authors. "From an equity perspective, the portfolio was bolstered significantly by its U.S. equity bias on the stock side of the portfolio," said Leahy.

"When looking at the bond side of the portfolio, it has been a tale of municipals outperforming taxable bonds," he added.

"If investors are looking for a more tactical robo advisor, Zacks has proven to be a good choice," concluded Goldstone.

Performance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report® and the Robo Ranking® are all available for free at https://www.theroboreport.com.

All data tables can be found online: https://www.theroboreport.com/data

Please see this link for Terms of Use Guidelines for subscribing or using data: https://www.theroboreport.com

Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, revocation of your subscription to the firm's research, and/or legal action.

To request written consent or a license, contact The Company at theroboreport@condorcapital.com or call 732-893-8290 and ask for David Goldstone.

Disclaimer of Warranties:

Research is provided "as is" with all faults. The Company disclaims all warranties of any kind regarding the Research, either express or implied, including but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, ownership, noninfringement, accuracy of informational content, and absence of viruses and damaging or disabling code.

The Company does not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the Research. The Company shall not be responsible for investment decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from use of Our Research.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance. The Company shall not be considered an "expert" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company does not warrant that this service complies with the requirements of the FINRA or any similar organization or with the securities laws of any jurisdiction."

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so the above exclusions or limitations may not apply.

