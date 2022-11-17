MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended October 29, 2022.
Three Months
Nine Months
($ in millions, except per share data)
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Change
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Change
Total revenue
$
4,277
$
4,600
(7.0
%)
$
12,079
$
12,934
(6.6
%)
Net sales(1)
(7.2
%)
15.5
%
(7.1
%)
33.9
%
Gross margin
37.3
%
39.9
%
(263) bps
38.4
%
40.6
%
(215) bps
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
1,334
$
1,380
(3.3
%)
$
3,910
$
3,791
3.1
%
Reported
Net income
$
97
$
243
(60
%)
$
254
$
639
(60
%)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.82
$
1.65
(50
%)
$
2.02
$
4.19
(52
%)
Non-GAAP(2)
Adjusted net income
$
97
$
243
(60
%)
$
254
$
790
(68
%)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.82
$
1.65
(50
%)
$
2.02
$
5.18
(61
%)
(1)
Represents change in Net sales vs. prior year period.
(2)
Amounts shown for the three and nine months ended October 29, 2022 and the three months ended October 30, 2021 are GAAP as there are no adjustments to Non-GAAP. These amounts are shown for comparability purposes.
"The Kohl's Board is focused on supporting the management team during this CEO transition period, as well as the Board's search committee in its pursuit of finding the next CEO to lead Kohl's. We look forward to partnering with Interim CEO Tom Kingsbury and the entire leadership team to execute at the highest level this holiday season, while also capitalizing on opportunities to strengthen the business. Kohl's is a great company with extremely bright prospects and I am confident we will find the right candidate to successfully position Kohl's to drive sales, grow earnings and create shareholder value. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank all of our associates for their dedication and hard work," said Peter Boneparth, Kohl's Independent Board Chair.
2022 Outlook Commentary
Given the recent volatility in business trends, the significant macroeconomic headwinds, along with the unexpected CEO transition, the Company will not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter, and therefore is withdrawing its prior full year 2022 guidance.
Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
On November 2, 2022, the Company's $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) was completed, with final settlement occurring on November 7, 2022. In total, the Company received 17.9 million shares, including 11.8 million shares in the third quarter and the remaining 6.1 million shares in the fourth quarter.
Dividend
As previously announced, on November 9, 2022, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable December 21, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on November 17, 2022. A webcast of the conference call and the related presentation materials will be available via the Company's web site at investors.kohls.com, both live and after the call.
KOHL'S CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Net sales
$
4,052
$
4,366
$
11,386
$
12,251
Other revenue
225
234
693
683
Total revenue
4,277
4,600
12,079
12,934
Cost of merchandise sold
2,541
2,623
7,013
7,282
Gross margin rate
37.3
%
39.9
%
38.4
%
40.6
%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
1,334
1,380
3,910
3,791
As a percent of total revenue
31.2
%
30.0
%
32.4
%
29.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
202
210
608
631
Operating income
200
387
548
1,230
Interest expense, net
81
66
226
195
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
201
Income before income taxes
119
321
322
834
Provision for income taxes
22
78
68
195
Net income
$
97
$
243
$
254
$
639
Average number of shares:
Basic
118
145
124
151
Diluted
119
147
126
153
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.82
$
1.67
$
2.05
$
4.24
Diluted
$
0.82
$
1.65
$
2.02
$
4.19
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Net income
GAAP
$
97
$
243
$
254
$
639
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
201
Income tax impact of items noted above
—
—
—
(50
)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
97
$
243
$
254
$
790
Diluted earnings per share
GAAP
$
0.82
$
1.65
$
2.02
$
4.19
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
1.32
Income tax impact of items noted above
—
—
—
(0.33
)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
$
0.82
$
1.65
$
2.02
$
5.18
(1)
Amounts shown for the three and nine months ended October 29, 2022 and the three months ended October 30, 2021 are GAAP as there are no adjustments to Non-GAAP. These amounts are shown for comparability purposes.
KOHL'S CORPORATION
(Dollars in Millions)
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
194
$
1,873
Merchandise inventories
4,874
3,642
Other
366
373
Total current assets
5,434
5,888
Property and equipment, net
8,117
7,329
Operating leases
2,318
2,293
Other assets
365
441
Total assets
$
16,234
$
15,951
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,014
$
2,135
Accrued liabilities
1,436
1,545
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
668
—
Current portion of:
Long-term debt
164
—
Finance leases and financing obligations
95
117
Operating leases
109
142
Total current liabilities
4,486
3,939
Long-term debt
1,747
1,909
Finance leases and financing obligations
2,791
2,072
Operating leases
2,595
2,537
Deferred income taxes
165
196
Other long-term liabilities
354
367
Shareholders' equity
4,096
4,931
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
16,234
$
15,951
KOHL'S CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
254
$
639
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
608
631
Share-based compensation
37
35
Deferred income taxes
(41
)
(103
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
201
Non-cash lease expense
81
107
Other non-cash expenses
12
10
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
(1,802
)
(1,044
)
Other current and long-term assets
102
574
Accounts payable
331
659
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
76
172
Operating lease liabilities
(83
)
(107
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(425
)
1,774
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(733
)
(426
)
Proceeds from sale of real estate
31
35
Net cash used in investing activities
(702
)
(391
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
—
500
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
668
—
Deferred financing costs
—
(8
)
Treasury stock purchases
(658
)
(807
)
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares
(21
)
(26
)
Dividends paid
(184
)
(114
)
Reduction of long-term borrowings
—
(1,044
)
Premium paid on redemption of debt
—
(192
)
Finance lease and financing obligation payments
(81
)
(96
)
Proceeds from financing obligations
9
8
Proceeds from stock option exercises
1
1
Other
—
(3
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(266
)
(1,781
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,393
)
(398
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,587
2,271
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
194
$
1,873
