Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Sales for the quarter increased 0.3 percent. Organic sales increased 6.9 percent while foreign currency reduced sales by 6.6 percent.



Diluted EPS increased 17.9 percent to $0.79 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.67 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 16.7 percent to $0.84 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.72 in the same quarter of the prior year.

During the quarter ended October 31, 2022, we returned $23.4 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.



MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady" or "Company"), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2022 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 increased 0.3 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 6.9 percent and a decrease of 6.6 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 were $322.6 million compared to $321.5 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 3.1 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 9.1 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 8.6 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales increase of 1.2 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes increased 12.6 percent to $50.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, compared to $44.7 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $3.6 million, was $54.0 million, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $39.4 million compared to $35.0 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.79 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $0.67 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $42.2 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $0.84. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $38.0 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $0.72.

Commentary:

"Our first quarter results demonstrate our commitment to serving our customers extremely well while making our customers' jobs easier and safer. This quarter, we once again had strong organic sales growth, with organic growth in each of our two segments. We are investing in sales, marketing, and research and development, which when combined with our innovative spirit are setting the stage for Brady to continue growing organically," said Brady's President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. "Our ability to execute is driving sustained growth across our businesses. Our Identification Solutions segment is performing very well, with organic sales growth and a robust pipeline of new products that help our customers become safer, more efficient, and meet their sustainability goals. In our Workplace Safety segment, we are seeing significant benefits from the actions we took to simplify our product offering, to streamline our cost structure, and to improve our price competitiveness, resulting in a segment profit increase of more than 175 percent this quarter. While we recognize that the macro-economy is uncertain and that foreign currency translation is creating challenges for international organizations such as Brady, we continue to see a positive demand environment, and we have a highly-engaged workforce and a strong balance sheet, which we believe position us for future success."

"Brady is financially solid and continues to generate significant cash flow in a challenging macro environment. This quarter, we grew organic sales by 6.9 percent and we grew GAAP diluted earnings per share by 17.9 percent," said Brady's Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. "We also returned $11.4 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchased another $12.1 million worth of shares this quarter. We are in a net cash position of $15.5 million at October 31, 2022, and earlier this week we extended and expanded our revolving line of credit providing additional capacity for future shareholder value enhancing investments."

Fiscal 2023 Guidance:

The Company's GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2023 remains unchanged at $3.13 to $3.43 per share, and the Company's Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2023 also remains unchanged at $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2023 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $32 million to $34 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $32 million. Our fiscal 2023 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2022 and assumes continued economic growth.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2022, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2022 sales were approximately $1.30 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project," "continue" or "plan" or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady's ability to identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2022.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 322,569 $ 321,475 Cost of goods sold 167,305 166,487 Gross margin 155,264 154,988 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,933 13,907 Selling, general and administrative 89,945 96,746 Total operating expenses 103,878 110,653 Operating income 51,386 44,335 Other (expense) income: Investment and other (expense) income (157 ) 543 Interest expense (894 ) (182 ) Income before income taxes 50,335 44,696 Income tax expense 10,894 9,650 Net income $ 39,441 $ 35,046 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.67 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 49,868 51,973 Diluted 50,090 52,436









BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ' CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,471 $ 114,069 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,938 and $7,355, respectively 180,183 183,233 Inventories 195,695 190,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,902 10,743 Total current assets 503,251 498,068 Property, plant and equipment—net 136,320 139,511 Goodwill 579,404 586,832 Other intangible assets 69,494 74,028 Deferred income taxes 15,061 15,881 Operating lease assets 27,244 31,293 Other assets 19,855 21,719 Total $ 1,350,629 $ 1,367,332 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,604 $ 81,116 Accrued compensation and benefits 57,095 76,764 Taxes, other than income taxes 13,495 12,539 Accrued income taxes 13,943 8,294 Current operating lease liabilities 14,126 15,003 Other current liabilities 65,350 61,458 Total current liabilities 243,613 255,174 Long-term debt 99,000 95,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,558 19,143 Other liabilities 80,733 86,717 Total liabilities 438,904 456,034 Stockholders' equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 46,176,267 and 46,370,708 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 346,064 345,266 Retained earnings 920,482 892,417 Treasury stock—5,085,220 and 4,890,779 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (228,855 ) (217,856 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,514 ) (109,077 ) Total stockholders' equity 911,725 911,298 Total $ 1,350,629 $ 1,367,332









BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 39,441 $ 35,046 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,665 8,509 Stock-based compensation expense 2,958 4,129 Deferred income taxes (1,705 ) (625 ) Other (383 ) (187 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (627 ) (13,302 ) Inventories (9,582 ) (16,579 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,563 ) (655 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (14,150 ) 9,499 Income taxes 5,945 1,656 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,999 27,491 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,861 ) (11,328 ) Other — 2 Net cash used in investing activities (3,861 ) (11,326 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (11,376 ) (11,595 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 349 151 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (1,504 ) (3,339 ) Purchase of treasury stock (12,070 ) (18,924 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 36,000 56,200 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (32,000 ) (27,200 ) Other 66 115 Net cash used in financing activities (20,535 ) (4,592 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,201 ) (1,355 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 402 10,218 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,069 147,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 114,471 $ 157,553









BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2022 2021 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 256,356 $ 248,617 Workplace Safety 66,213 72,858 Total $ 322,569 $ 321,475 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 8.6 % 13.2 % Currency (5.5 )% 0.6 % Acquisition — % 11.6 % Total 3.1 % 25.4 % Workplace Safety Organic 1.2 % (8.6 )% Currency (10.3 )% 0.8 % Total (9.1 )% (7.8 )% Total Company Organic 6.9 % 7.0 % Currency (6.6 )% 0.7 % Acquisition — % 8.3 % Total 0.3 % 16.0 % SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 51,525 $ 48,816 Workplace Safety 6,378 2,293 Total $ 57,903 $ 51,109 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 20.1 % 19.6 % Workplace Safety 9.6 % 3.1 % Total 18.0 % 15.9 % Three months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Total segment profit $ 57,903 $ 51,109 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,517 ) (6,774 ) Investment and other (expense) income (157 ) 543 Interest expense (894 ) (182 ) Income before income taxes $ 50,335 $ 44,696





