Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 575302 ISIN: US20825C1045 Ticker-Symbol: YCP 
Tradegate
17.11.22
13:12 Uhr
123,80 Euro
-0,56
-0,45 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,22123,8214:09
123,18123,8014:09
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 13:58
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tachyus announces additional deployment of Aqueon, its waterflood management and optimization solution to ConocoPhillips

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus today announced the deployment of the cloud-based Aqueon Waterflood Management and Optimization solution for ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips will add Aqueon to its global reservoir engineering workflows to advance physics-driven data analytics solutions and support waterflood management and optimization.

Tachyus Corporation - www.tachyus.com

"Aqueon has successfully built models that predict long-term reservoir performance and maximize production while reducing water utilization and carbon emissions," said Fernando Gutierrez, Tachyus Chief Executive Officer. "This cloud-based solution has been implemented for several customers in various locations gobally, including applications in some of the most challenging geological environments. We are honored and pleased that ConocoPhillips will implement Aqueon."

Aqueon's cloud-based physics-driven solutions enable fast modeling and optimization that match field performance while honoring reservoir physics, allowing for large-scale optimization of key reservoir management decisions. Quick scenario evaluation also supports classical reservoir engineering solutions, enables day-to-day model-based operational decision making, and helps improve efficiency and performance.

About Tachyus:

Houston based Tachyus Corporation is a leading software company specializing in combining traditional reservoir physics with machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable predictive modeling and optimization of many reservoir processes such as waterfloods, steamfloods, CO2 injection, and unconventional well and completion optimization. Additionally, Tachyus recently launched Aurion, an end-to-end cloud-based platform for GHG estimation, reporting and forecasting, enabling operators to tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556902/Tachyus.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tachyus-announces-additional-deployment-of-aqueon-its-waterflood-management-and-optimization-solution-to-conocophillips-301681494.html

CONOCOPHILLIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.