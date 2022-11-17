This represents the seventh Great Place to Work Certification for Belden in 2022

Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, has announced that Belden Denmark has once again earned Great Place to Work certification. Belden Denmark includes the company's Cekan plant in Gjern as well as PPC Denmark in Præstø, which reported a collective Great Place to Work score of 87%.

"Belden continues to build the framework for a workplace culture that people celebrate and want to be part of," said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Belden Denmark associates in Cekan and at PPC have truly formed a community in which they unite to solve challenges, collaborate to innovate for the future and support each other in all they do. Management welcomes feedback and values the contributions of all. Teamwork, a shared enthusiasm for building an amazing culture, and a passion for innovation truly make Belden Denmark a Great Place to Work."

Belden Denmark received high marks on key Work Trust index questions, including the ability to take off time from work when necessary, feeling valued regardless of sexual orientation and race, the celebration of special events, and a sense of welcoming when joining the company.

The Great Place to Work survey focuses on a Trust Model which evaluates the sentiments of employees in their workplace, ensuring that all have consistently positive experiences at work. According to their website, research has shown that "the definition of a great workplace is one where employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do and enjoy the people they work with."

"I am so proud of our team for their hard work and commitment to building a culture of excellence throughout our Belden Denmark locations," said Tim Boending, HR Manager. "We've made many significant strides in our work which have resulted in our high scores in 2022, and in our ability to repeatedly earn the Great Place to Work certification."

"That an overwhelming majority of our associates in Gjern and Præstø feel a sense of fairness, safety and openness is a true testament to our focus on providing a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging, believes in the power of what we're doing, and is inspired to be their true authentic selves each day. This builds trust and teamwork, and that's what makes Belden Denmark a Great Place to Work," adds Heidi Morgenstjaerne, HR Manager.

About Belden

Belden delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We're moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005041/en/

Contacts:

Rachael Matthews

Communications Director

317.379.7979

rachael.matthews@belden.com