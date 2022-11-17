Subsidiary of Nasdaq Listed Technology Giant to Pilot TotalSocial Data and Analytics PaaS to Measure Multiple Marketing Campaigns and New Franchise Title Launches

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new major customer contract with its flagship data analytics software platform, TotalSocial®.

TotalSocial®'s newest client (whose name is not disclosed for competitive reasons) is the subsidiary of a Nasdaq listed technology conglomerate with a market capital of over US $1 trillion and diversified holdings that include leading top software, hardware, video game and media brands. This client owns the all-time second highest selling video gaming console brand in the world (50.5 million units sold, worldwide)[i] and is a global leader in franchise applications (games), streaming services, and development studios.

TotalSocial® was selected to conduct measurement studies surrounding this client's largest marketing campaigns and franchise title releases. This measurement study POF (proof-of-concept) will leverage the TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) to conduct performance studies designed to analyze offline and online social metrics of marketing campaigns. These data-analytics studies will also explore and refine key audience segments as well as evaluating and reporting on marketing KPI (i.e., ad recall and impact, consumer engagement and conversion rates) for each campaign, and title.

This initial POF contract is valued at CAD $95,000 for a 90-day engagement and presents a potential to upsell to annual licensing subscriptions, cross-sell to social content and distribution related services, and/or capture new business accounts via intercompany referrals. Historically, Engagement Labs Inc. has experienced a high-percentage of new project-based clients converting into annual licensing contracts.

"With an expanding universe of competitive consoles, devices, screens and franchise applications, gamers are actively seeking out advice insights from their peers. Today's gaming consumers are interacting on and offline when recommending products and brands and our client is eager to leverage that primary data. TotalSocial®'s industry leading platform continues to be chosen by category leaders to deliver unique consumer data and insights for a clear pathway to competitive success - and when they win, we win," reports Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc.

Despite challenging market conditions, the new DGTL leadership team continues to close new Fortune 500 level clients, expand market share and build momentum in the consumer technology and entertainment markets. Recent announcements of new contracts and measurement studies with global leading brands is evidence of a solid client base and domain expertise in the gaming, over-the-top (OTT), streaming services, social media and news entertainment and broadcast media categories. Management anticipates TotalSocial® will continue to achieve near-term success in these categories.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

[i] As of June 2022

