The IMBOX is a globally patented technology automating footwear protection instore

IMBOX Protection Inc., the world's only in-store footwear protection technology service, safe for people and the environment, today announced that it has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its IMBOX Flagship, an environmentally friendly footwear protection retail technology, following a record high number of submissions (over 2,100).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005020/en/

Launched in Denmark in 2011, the globally patented IMBOX is the only automated, in-store footwear protection technology that provides treatments against the elements in an enclosed box, using a proprietary formula that is organic, biodegradable and water-based for the safety of individuals and the environment. It helps brick-and-mortar retailers increase their bottom line by enhancing customer loyalty and in-store visits, offering customers a safe and efficient method to protect and increase the longevity of their shoes, including dress, sneakers, sports, hiking, party, or leisure shoes.

"The treatment process is simple, convenient and cost-effective. In about 60 seconds, IMBOX scans the shoes to determine the correct amount of fluid needed and ensures a precise spray process, which in-store participants can see through the unit's 24-inch screen," said Jan Deding, President and CEO of IMBOX Protection, North America. "Once the process is completed, the customer is free to walk out of the store, wearing their freshly treated shoes, without a waiting process and with confidence that their shoes will be protected from water, dirt, stains, salt, and color fading."

After more than 10 years of business success in the European market and a recent launch in Japan, IMBOX Protection expanded its business into the U.S. in July 2022 establishing its North American headquarters in Chicago. Since its expansion, IMBOX Protection has secured multiple retail partnerships across the U.S. and has performed over 100 million treatments, globally. Today, there are 6,700 IMBOX units, globally, performing 30 million treatments, annually.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

To learn more about IMBOX Protection and its technology, visit https://imboxprotection.com/us.

About IMBOX Protection Inc.

Launched in 2011 in Denmark as a more sustainable and convenient alternative to protecting shoes, IMBOX Protection is the world's only in-store footwear protection technology service using a safe and environmentally friendly treatment to protect against water damage, dirt, stains, and color fade. IMBOX has more than 6,700 units in retail stores globally selling 30 million treatments a year with retail partners. Based on its success in Europe and Japan, IMBOX recently expanded to North America opening a headquarters in Chicago. The PCT patent-protected technology is designed, developed, and manufactured in Denmark. To learn more about IMBOX Protection and its in-store footwear protection solution now available in North America, please visit https://imboxprotection.com/us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005020/en/

Contacts:

Media

Rajira Hernandez

Matter Communications

imbox@matternow.com

978.225.8082