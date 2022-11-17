Led by a team of seasoned investment professionals, the Galvanize Global Equity strategy aims to invest in companies that engage in the climate transition and deliver global decarbonization

Galvanize Climate Solutions (Galvanize), the climate-focused global investment firm, today announced the launch of Galvanize Global Equity, a new strategy that aims to invest in and partner with businesses positioned to lead and benefit from the climate transition.

Galvanize Global Equity combines extensive investment experience across sectors, industries and geographies with Galvanize's integrated expertise across climate science, technology and policy. Through this lens, Galvanize Global Equity aims to take a holistic view across industry trends, secular shifts and the regulatory landscape to identify the most compelling investment opportunities. Galvanize Global Equity's mission is to deliver compelling long term returns while catalyzing an acceleration of energy transition and climate aligned behaviors at portfolio companies.

"The climate transition represents a once in a lifetime investment opportunity," said Tom Steyer, Co-Executive Chair of Galvanize. "We believe the companies that lead this imperative transformation of our economy- reshaping industries while driving decarbonization- will be the most valuable enterprises of our time."

The strategy will be led by Seth Kirkham, Philip Goldsmith and Asad Rahman, who joined Galvanize this year and collectively have 70 years of experience in financial markets as a team. Kirkham and Goldsmith have been working together for six years and have been on the buy side for 23 and 20 years, respectively. Rahman has worked in financial markets for the past 18 years, investing across sectors and geographies, and working closely with management teams and boards at various companies in the US, EU, and Asia.

"Galvanize Global Equity is an important strategy launching at a crucial time as equity markets continue to reward companies that align with and deploy capital toward the climate transition," said Seth Kirkham, Chief Investment Officer of Galvanize Global Equity. "It is our strong belief that we are entering a new era of business, where there is tremendous opportunity and growth for companies that engage in the energy transition and help to deliver global decarbonization."

The objective is for Galvanize Global Equity portfolio companies to display a combination of attributes necessary to accelerate the climate transition, including a public commitment to address the climate transition, significant capital allocation toward transition aligned activities and the ability to influence supply chain, competitor and customer behavior.

ABOUT GALVANIZE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Galvanize Climate Solutions, launched in September 2021 by Katie Hall and Tom Steyer, is a mission-driven investment platform that will provide capital, expertise and partnerships necessary to produce and scale urgent climate solutions.

Galvanize aims to combine investment, technical, policy and communications expertise under one roof. Despite the progress that has already been made surrounding the climate crisis, there is still a significant gap between where we are headed and what the natural world needs to secure a livable future. Galvanize aims to help to close that gap by driving innovation, leadership and significant private sector investment to climate-focused companies and innovations.

