The joint initiative digitizes end-to-end supply chain processes at Eckes-Granini and breaks down information silos within the organization

o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, and Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced the completion of the first phase to digitize and augment the global supply chain of Eckes-Granini, a leading supplier of fruit juices and beverages in Europe.

This transformation initiative combines Genpact's decades of expertise in retail and consumer goods, supply chain optimization, and digitally enabled operations with o9's Digital Brain platform, which is powered by o9's proprietary Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) technology for end-to-end supply chain and scenario planning. Together, the o9 and Genpact teams enabled a digitalization process that breaks down information silos and transforms Eckes-Granini's operations into efficiently integrated ecosystems that are fully transparent and streamlined for the company, its vendors, and suppliers.

The implementation will reduce supply chain costs and inventories, eliminate excess inventory, waste and duplicative processes and enhance operating efficiencies to support long-term goals. In the first phase, Eckes-Granini went live with the Valorized Demand Planning process in Spain, Germany, Hungary, Austria, France, Finland, Sweden, and its international business, bringing together Supply Chain, Finance, Sales and Marketing under the same process and tool.

"By digitizing our supply chains, we gain transparency to make more meaningful decisions with our alliances and inventories across the value chains, as well as continue to offer the highest quality of products that our customers expect," said Tobias Rudolf, Chief Information Officer at Eckes-Granini. "We are striving to become one of the most sustainable companies in the juice and fruit beverages sector."

"Traditional supply chains consist of several isolated steps, from marketing to product development, manufacturing, and sales to the customer. Our partnership with o9 and our combined expertise will help streamline the process to drive efficiencies and long-term sustainability," said Andreas Baader, European Supply Chain Management Lead, Genpact. "This deep integration we will provide enables Eckes-Granini and all its partners to plan together, run data-driven scenarios, and manage variables such as production, storage and transportation, cost, sustainability goals, and profit margin."

"We are excited to help Eckes-Granini grow its business in Europe. The o9 Digital Brain platform will help to turn data into knowledge to enable better and faster supply chain decisions," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. "Thanks to our unique Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) technology, Eckes-Granini will gain better insights into what is truly driving demand. We look forward to working with Eckes-Granini."

About Eckes-Granini Group

About the Eckes-Granini Group: Eckes-Granini is the leading supplier of fruit juices and fruit beverages in Europe. For the independent family-owned company headquartered in Nieder-Olm, Germany (Rhineland-Palatinate), the focus is on committed and competent employees, strong brands in the areas of juices, fruit beverages and smoothies, and a long-term strategic orientation with sustainable value creation. Today, Eckes-Granini operates mainly in Europe with its own national companies and strategic partners and generates annual sales of 873 million euros with a total of 1708 employees. The company's foundation is formed by the internationally renowned premium brands granini and Pago together with strong national and regional brands for juices and fruit beverages. Consumers in 80 countries worldwide and especially in Europe know and appreciate our fruit juices and the variety of fruit beverages.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients including many in the Global Fortune 500 partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

