Moderna, Inc.: David Jiménez Joins Moderna As U.S. General Manager

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the appointment of David Jiménez as General Manager, United States, effective November 21, 2022. Mr. Jiménez will be responsible for commercial efforts in the United States, reporting to Arpa Garay, Moderna's Chief Commercial Officer.

"David has significant experience in leading major pharmaceutical franchises and bringing transformational products to patients," said Ms. Garay. "His expertise will be invaluable as we transition to a commercial vaccine market in the U.S., and as we work to advance new candidates in 2023 and beyond. I'm excited to collaborate with him during this pivotal time for our business."

Prior to Moderna, Mr. Jiménez spent two decades at Johnson & Johnson in a variety of leadership roles in the Medical Devices, Consumer Health and Pharmaceutical sectors, across four continents. In his most recent role, Mr. Jiménez served as President for Janssen Immunology, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, leading the unit's $10+ billion U.S. Immunology franchise. He also previously led Janssen's Pulmonary Hypertension U.S. organization, for in-market brands, including two which achieved blockbuster status under his leadership. Mr. Jiménez is a pharmacist, with a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Alcala and a Master of Business Administration from the Instituto de Empresa, both in Madrid. He also recently completed the Advance Management Program at Harvard Business School in Boston.

"I've long admired Moderna for both their pioneering approach to mRNA technology and ability to rapidly advance science to bring transformative medicines to patients," said Mr. Jiménez. "This is already a terrific organization, with a talented and growing commercial team in the U.S., and a highly impactful vaccine that continues to play a significant role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thrilled to be joining Moderna and look forward to expanding its presence within the U.S."

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including the appointment of David Jiménez as General Manager, United States and the transition to a commercial COVID-19 vaccine market in the United States.

