DJ JSC Halyk Bank: On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan 17-Nov-2022 / 12:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 17, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces entering into the agreement with International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC for sale of 100% shares of Halyk Bank Tajikistan CJSC (the "Bank").

International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2022.

About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com About International Bank of Tajikistan International Bank of Tajikistan is one of the successful banks of the Republic of Tajikistan with a wide network of branches and banking service centers, which offers a variety of modern banking products and services to individuals and legal entities. Its customers have the opportunity to obtain loans, invest money on favorable terms, access electronic wallets and other mobile banking services IBT24, use domestic and international bank cards.

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 201667 EQS News ID: 1490649 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2022 07:54 ET (12:54 GMT)