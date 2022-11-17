Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") in Partnership with Aviation Investigation Bureau ("AIB") of Ghana, together hosted the 1st Annual West African Aviation Accident Prevention and Airline Performance Optimization Conference.

Among the over seventy people in attendance at the Conference, a few notable highlights included high ranking Government Officials such as the Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority ("GCAA"), the Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Board ("AIB") of Ghana, Officers of the Ghana Air Force, Navy and Ghana Police Department. Also in attendance were members of the Canadian Embassy, Executives of the Ghana Oil & Gas Industry and South Africa's Chemicals Shipping Industry.

The conference was opened by remarks from the Director General of the GCAA and the Commissioner of the AIB, Mr. Akwasi Prempeh followed by a Star and FlightPath International ("FPI") presentation of the STAR-ISMS® Technology.

The primary focus of AIB is for the prevention of aircraft accidental incidents in Ghana with a motto of "Improving Aviation Safety". The introduction of the Star technology helps Ghana to modernize and leverage data analysis technology to move away from a reactive methodology towards Proactive Monitoring and Investigation. Safety is a core value and no country wants to compromise on the lives of its citizens. This conference was very well received by the Government of Ghana and provided an excellent opportunity for Star to market its technology.

The Scope of the presentation by Star/FPI covered the following topics:

Aircraft Data Sciences Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Real-Time Aircraft and Cockpit Health Monitoring - from Power ON to Power OFF

Real-Time Satcom Alerts and Exceedance transmission from the "Digital Flight Data Recorder" (DFDR) or "Blackbox" to meet the Global Airborne Distress Safety Systems ("GADSS") International Civil Aviation Organization ("ICAO") requirements

Recognition of Aircraft System Status with early Safety Preventive Actions

Integration of Systems from Basic Aircraft to Airline Operations

Capt. Jonathan Kordich, Executive VP of Sales for Star stated: The Conference was very well attended with extensive News Media coverage. Numerous meetings are scheduled with the above-mentioned Departments and Operators within the next few days.

Commissioner Akwasi A. Prempeh of the AIB stated: This conference is a chance for us to revolutionize our traditional investigation and prevention techniques to a more modern technological approach that will ultimately alter the practice of "Aircraft safety from a Reactive enterprise to a more Pro-active Endeavour". This will allow aircraft investigation agencies to be more efficient and accurate in finding the contributing and casual factors to an aircraft mishap. The technology Star Navigation has introduced to us today is a great step forward for now and the future of Aviation.

About Star Navigation Systems www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About AIB Ghana www.aibghana.gov.gh/

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau ("AIB") was established to investigate, prevent, regulate and oversee the management of aircraft accidents and incidents that occur in Ghana through the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1028) which was passed by parliament and assented to by the President on October 6, 2020.

AIB Ghana was established as an institution to conduct investigation into aircraft accidents and incidents in accordance with the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

Their Mission is "To apply state-of-the-art methodology in aircraft accidents and incidents investigation that provides reports and recommendations for the prevention of future occurrence of accidents and incidents to attain high level aviation safety".

