Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 
Frankfurt
17.11.22
08:00 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of Meeting and Change of Name

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of Meeting and Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, November 17

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of General Meeting and Change of Name

The General Meeting ("GM") of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 11.00am at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the GM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. One of the resolutions related to the change of name of the Company to Cadogan Energy Solutions plc. The change of name documentation will be registered with Companies House however it may take a period of time for the change to become effective. Shareholders should take note of the new name and that it may take some time for all the news and data platforms used by investors to make this change to their systems.

There will be no change to the TDIM, the ISIN, the SEDOL nor the LEI number.

The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Special ResolutionsForAgainstWithheld
Votes		Total votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
  1. Change of Name
99,938,27793.536,908,1376.4716,071106,846,414
2. To amend the articles of association.99,904,45593.536,908,1376.4749,893106,812,592

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the GM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

17thNovember 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
