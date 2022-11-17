EQS-News: Sekur Private Data Ltd

Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai Explains How LinkedIn Hacks Occur And How Sekur Private Data Helps Protect Against Hacks



Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), recently spoke with Jane King at New To The Street about a flurry of North Korean hacking schemes that have hit LinkedIn. North Korean hackers are using LinkedIn, an open-source network, to compromise personal devices and steal available information. Essentially, the hacker pretends to be a new business connection and requests to connect outside of LinkedIn on another open-source network like WhatsApp, an internationally used personal and business communication app. They send a link and once they are connected on WhatsApp, which includes access to your phone number, the hacker is able to install malware viruses and apps that effectively steal your data and compromise your device. What Makes Open Source So Vulnerable? Open-source software is software with source code that anyone can inspect, modify and enhance. In other words, the software design is publically accessible. Programmers who have access to a computer program's source code can change or hack anything they have available. LinkedIn, Facebook and WhatsApp are all examples of open-source software. The majority of Big Tech is open source because at the turn of the century when Web 2.0 was expanding, open source allowed developers to share code and create usable solutions to expand technology. These days open source is considered a vulnerability. Proprietary or closed-source software is the opposite of open source. These networks and programs have a source code that only the person, team or organization who created it and maintains exclusive rights to can modify. Sekur is an example of a proprietary or closed source. Sekur is a US-listed cybersecurity and internet privacy company with roots in Switzerland that provides private and secure communications and data management. It uses military-grade encryption security and combines it with its proprietary encryption and Swiss data privacy laws. All user data is protected by the Swiss Federal Data Protection Act (FADP) and the Swiss Federal Data Protection Ordinance. The company's use of some of the strongest privacy protection in the world for individuals and entities makes its Swiss-hosted services attractive. Sekur is a closed-loop platform with multiple layers of privacy and security. Its products like SekurMail and SekurMessenger offer users complete privacy because its code is unavailable for the manipulation that causes hacks. The Future For Sekur Ghiai shared in the interview that Sekur expects third-quarter financial results to be higher than the second quarter because of the increases in subscribers for its email, text and other products. The company lowered expenses over the past few months and says this will contribute to a strong fourth quarter. To watch the full interview, click here. Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com and www.sekursuite.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Corporate Department corporate@sekurprivatedata.com Company Website https://sekurprivatedata.com

