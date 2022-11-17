Jupiter Wellness Inc.: Eris Oaknet Healthcare and Cosmofix Technovation Announce Market Launch of Jupiter Wellness's Photocil Products for Indian Market

Jupiter Wellness Scientific Team was in Mumbai Last Week to Present at Photocil/Photofirst Launch Meetings

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness, announced today that Eris Oaknet Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Eris Oaknet) and Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd (Cosmofix) had market launch meetings for Photocil products for the Indian market. The Eris Oaknet product is branded as "Photofirst" in India.

Jupiter Wellness's scientific team presented at meetings in Mumbai last week hosted by executives from Eris Oaknet and Cosmofix to coincide with the product launch.

The International Speaker Program in Mumbai, sponsored by Eris Oaknet, hosted over 100 dermatologists with speakers that included Professor Andy Goren, inventor of the technology, Professor Torello Lotti, University of Rome, a world-renowned expert in the treatment of vitiligo, and Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness, who presented the Company's pipeline of products. Local dermatology experts included Dr. Pravin Banodkar, Skin Crest Clinic, Mumbai, and Dr. Asheem Sharma, Chief Dermatologist, Skin Saga Center for Dermatology, West Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Company announced that Photofirst had been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the "FDA of India", for sale in India.

"The recent approval of Photofirst by CDSCO and now the launch meetings by Eris Oaknet and Cosmofix Technovation is great news for Jupiter Wellness and its shareholders," said Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness. "While in Mumbai I was able to meet with the marketing teams that are managing the product launch and was impressed with the marketing plan and depth of market research that had been conducted in preparation for a concerted market launch. Together with positive feedback on Photocil from leading dermatologists, I strongly believe that India will be an important and significant market for this product."

Brian S John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness, said, "We are very excited about this launch and the overwhelming response to our brands in India. This is a major achievement in attaining our goal of profitability in 2023. These brands should provide significant licensing fees to Jupiter Wellness."

Earlier this year, Sanpellegrino Cosmetics Pvt Ltd & Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd signed a licensing agreement with Jupiter Wellness for the distribution and sales of the Photocil product in 31 countries, including India.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

