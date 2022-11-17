Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Subsidiary to Launch Cardiology Services with Significantly Reduced Wait Times for Result

The Medi-Collective to offer new specialty services in partnership with two leading Ontario cardiology companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that. The Medi-Collective signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to develop and launch a program for cardiology services and testing in partnership with Heart Wellness Cardiac Clinics (HWCC) and their subsidiary Holter Health (HH).

The cardiology services will include, and are not limited to, holter monitoring, stress & echo

tests, nuclear stress tests, and vascular tests. These new specialty services will be supplied by HWCC within TMC's clinics and provide a new revenue source to clinic operations.

"By offering innovative cardiology services and testing as a specialty healthcare service, The Medi-Collective is executing on its vision of being a convenient integrated healthcare solution for patients", stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Patients want convenient access to Holter technology and timely results. Thanks to our partnership with Holter Health, that's exactly what they will enjoy when patients experience our integrated primary and specialty healthcare solutions at TMC. In addition to our offering of cardiology and dermatology services, we will continue to add more specialty healthcare solutions as a top priority."

Notably Holter Health allows TMC to provide ease of access to cardiac care to patients by providing in house Holter Monitoring that is sent to some of Toronto's top Cardiologists for review and response within a week timeframe. This shortens the wait time and allows for a greater integrated clinic experience.

Heart Wellness Cardiac Clinics has been in diagnostic imaging and cardiology for 30 years providing echocardiograms, Holter and loop monitoring, ECGs, stress testing, stress echo, and cardiac consultations. They also provide general ultrasound and vascular technology services at 3 sites in Scarborough. HWCC has affiliated centers which provide nuclear cardiology testing without delay and are associated with Saint Michael's Hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Michael Garron Hospital. HWCC counts nearly 30 health professionals including cardiologists.

Holter Health was created by HWCC to give patients easier access to an important heart-health screening tool - a holter monitor - via their family doctor, medical clinic, long-term care home, or pharmacy. Currently when a family doctor requests a holter monitor test for their patient, the patient faces a challenge to access the test via the closest cardio clinic or hospital. Holter Health provides ease of access to patients via their local medical clinic, long-term care home, or pharmacy to get their holter monitor test with proper training & support and the results sent to the patient's family doctor within a week of completing the test.

"Heart Wellness Cardiac Centres (HWCC) and Holter Health are excited to be partnering with Empower's TMC (The Medi-Collective) clinics to expand on their 'full-service' medical services by offering full-service cardiac imaging and cardiac care services within their existing primary care clinics", said Andre Sabongui, CEO of HWCC. "This new partnership will provide TMC patients with the highest level of care and expedited referrals to necessary specialists and required diagnostic imaging testing services."

Cardiology consultations is the second specialty healthcare service launched by TMC. In March 2021 TMC partnered with MedX (https://medxhealth.com) to offer teledermatology services throughout its clinics. Teledermatology is a subspeciality of dermatology that offers safe and effective virtual care - patient screening, assessment, and diagnosis - eliminating the need for in-person appointments with a dermatologist. Unlike other teledermatology screening tools available, TMC uses MedX's DermSecure Screening Platform to offer high-resolution image capture technology for moles, lesions, and other skin conditions, providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours.

"MedX is delighted to have partnered with Empower's TMC clinics as the dermatology platform of choice for their growing medical services offering. At a time when access to dermatologists remains a challenge for the Canadian patient, the early detection of skin cancer and timely access to care is critical to a successful patient outcome. We are proud to work with The Medi-Collective in providing the highest level of care to patients who need it most," said MedX CEO Naman Demaghlatrous.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

