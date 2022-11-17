Pettis County Supports Prysmian Group Expansion in Sedalia & Pettis County, MO

SEDALIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, announced today an investment of more than $45 million to enhance its manufacturing facility in Sedalia, Missouri. The expansion includes adding 115,000 square feet of production capacity and creating 60 new jobs.

"We applaud Prysmian Group for its commitment to Missouri and its continued investment in Pettis County," said Presiding Commissioner David Dick. "For over 50 years, Prysmian Group has successfully grown its footprint in Pettis County. We look forward to seeing the additional positive impact this expansion will have for our region and state."

Located on more than 63 acres between Sedalia and Dresden, Prysmian's Missouri facility manufactures aluminum building wire for commercial and institutional construction markets. Currently, it employs more than 215 administrative and manufacturing employees. Prysmian plans to start hiring in 2023 for candidates interested in various production roles.

"As we expand in North America, the Sedalia expansion is important in furthering our aluminum building wire pipeline. We are not only ensuring we can help build the cities of the future today, but we are also investing in our employees and the facilities that they work in every day," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "This investment will allow us to expand our facility, invest in our employees and add to our workforce."

Known locally throughout the last 50 years as Alcan Cable and General Cable, Prysmian Group acquired the company in 2018, bringing their total workforce to nearly 6,000 in North America and over 29,000 globally.

"We're thrilled to have Prysmian Group continue to expand in our community," said Jessica Craig, Executive Director of Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County. "Every company has a choice of where to grow and we are proud of the supportive and proactive manufacturing environment we have in Sedalia and Pettis County."

About Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at: https://na.prysmiangroup.com/company.

Media Contacts

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

Prysmian Group

lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

(513) 998-0575

Jessica L. Craig, Executive Director

Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County

jessica.craig@sedaliamoed.com

(660) 827-0884

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726666/Pettis-County-Supports-Prysmian-Group-Expansion-in-Sedalia-Pettis-County-MO