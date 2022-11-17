Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers, is pleased to announce it has completed construction and opened a new corporate location for its Heal Wellness brand in the heart of Burlington's Central Business District, located in downtown Burlington.

"Working alongside our partners at HEAL, we have successfully leveraged existing infrastructure at our Pure Love Smoothie Bar which was included in the recent acquisition of Lettuce Love to rapidly and cost effectively open an additional corporate store of our HEAL Wellness brand. Demonstrating our ability to quickly integrate into existing infrastructure to maximize efficiently, speed to market, and cost-effective use of physical assets," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly. "This is our second additional corporate store buildout within the last five months for our HEAL Wellness brand. This new location expands HEAL's customer reach in an area that is heavily populated and is demographical aligned to the brand, giving us tremendous opportunity in-store, as well as delivery."

"We are really excited by the team's execution to be able to open with significantly reduced capital requirements. Having a stable of emerging QSR growth brands is what will allow Happy Belly to quickly leverage real estate opportunities like this recent project in Burlington to accelerate organic growth. We look forward to continuing to execute on our multi-branded restaurant model as we accelerate our business organically and inorganically through accretive M&A."





About Heal Wellness



Prior to becoming a founding partner of Heal Wellness, Jay Zuccato possessed over ten years of experience working as a spokesperson alongside globally-distributed nutritional companies to market health and wellness foods. Long-time childhood friend and also a founding partner of Heal Wellness, Jesse Davidson, had five years of experience as a leader with Canada's top protein company, specializing in business systems and operations.

With these strong backgrounds and a passion for wellness, they came together to identify a need for quick-serve food innovation that supported a healthy lifestyle. In June of 2019, they responded to this need by opening the first Heal Wellness location in their hometown of Hamilton, Ontario with the goal of being at the forefront of the plant-based food revolution.

"Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and delicious breakfast waffles. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological footprint," said Jesse Davidson, Co-founder of Heal Wellness.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers. It offers a growing number of CPG and QSR brands through its portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops, LumberHeads Food Co., Lettuce Love Café, and Heal Wellness.

For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com , www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca , www.LettuceLoveCafe.com and www.HappyBellyFG.com .

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

