EQS-News: Bruush Oral Care Inc.

This Kevin Hart-Endorsed Electric Toothbrush Could Be The Perfect Gift For The Holidays



17.11.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Apart from merrymaking, the holiday season is about giving. People shop and buy gifts for their loved ones - family, friends or colleagues. From exciting deals on apparel, TVs and video games to edibles like candies and chocolates, there is an endless list of gift options during the yuletide. With such an impressive and wide array of products offered during holiday shopping, especially on Black Friday, choosing the perfect gift for a loved one can sometimes be challenging. No one wants their gift to be returned. A Perfect Gift? Finding the perfect gift is challenging, but one present that could leave a permanent smile on the recipient is an electric toothbrush. Why an electric toothbrush? For starters, good oral health translates to good health overall, and electric toothbrushes are known to provide superior plaque removal to regular manual toothbrushes. But you wouldn't just get any electric toothbrush. A good electric toothbrush like one from Brüush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) might be a perfect gift for the holiday season. Unlike other electric toothbrushes on the market, Brüush says its top-of-the-line technology blows the competition out of the park. Brüush reports its technology delivers 42,000 brushstrokes per minute, eradicating plaque by 20% more than manual toothbrushes. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Brüush is a leading modern electric toothbrush brand looking to disrupt the oral care market. It delivers on its promises, giving people their healthiest, cleanest teeth. Black Friday SaleThe company has launched its Black Friday sale. They are offering a sitewide discount code for 25% Off: CYBER25. To check out this deal visit https://bruush.com .90% Five-Star Review Rating With Less Than 1% Return Rate? From the more than 90% five-star review rating with less than 1% return rate, Brüush could be a perfect gift choice this holiday season and a personal favorite of many. And the reviews are endless. "Never Using a Different Brush! This is the greatest toothbrush I've ever used and I have tried Sonicare, Quip, and other electric brushes… I gave my boyfriend a Brüush for Christmas and he also loves it, these are great gifts to give someone!" a reviewer said. Another user , who seems to be attesting to the functionality of the Brüush, also said, "Unbeatable value and power. The power and battery life is a game changer! Gentle enough on sensitive gums and teeth but strong enough to make you FEEL the deep clean." "Using the Brüush has made my teeth feel cleaner than any toothbrush I've ever used! Brüush is like Michael Jordan and my old toothbrush is like Isaiah Thomas," a user controversially said. The reviews show that people are turning to more convenient and efficient ways of keeping up a healthy lifestyle. The convenience means Brüush does all the hard work, like keeping the gums, tongue and teeth cleaner and healthier. Brüush believes that it disrupting the global oral care market, which was valued at $33.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. The global electric toothbrush market is projected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2021 to $3.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9%. Companies like Brüush, Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS: PHIA) and Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) are expected to play a vital role in the sector's growth. For customers who may pick up a Brüush for personal use or as a gift this holiday season, the company says its brush features six cleaning modes and extra-soft bristles, a superior option to what the competition may offer. Brüush reports that its brand story is best told through smiles, and comedian and actor Kevin Hart knows how to make people smile. After trying the company's toothbrush himself - and loving it - an authentic partnership was formed in 2020. As a strategic investor and partner, Kevin is on board with Brüush's mission to elevate self-confidence through cleaner, whiter teeth - making people laugh along the way. Besides providing what the company reports as a top-of-line device, Brüush also offers a subscription plan, making them a go-to for many users. Every six months, Brüush ships three new brush heads for $18 with free shipping. Learn more about Brüush by downloading the latest research report here Featured photo by bruush.com About Bruush Oral Care Inc. Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The Company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The Company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details TraDigital IR - Colette Eymontt colette@tradigitalir.com Company Website http://www.tradigitalir.com

News Source: News Direct



17.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

