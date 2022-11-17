Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Offers a Free Driver Cooler Dash Mount with Purchase of Six Month Subscription of Driver Premium

Using Driver and the dash mount together will provide the ultimate experience while improving road safety and making driving stress free

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced the launch of its newest promotion - a free Driver Cooler dash mount for users who purchase a six month subscription of Driver's premium service offering before Friday, December 16, 2022. Driver Cooler is an all-in-one car phone holder and cooling system that pairs with the Driver App on your smartphone to power a next-gen dash cam and safety alerts with cloud sync technology to ensure every drive is worry-free.

Driver Cooler is an all-in-one car phone holder and cooling system that pairs with the Driver App on your smartphone to power a next-gen dash cam and safety alerts.

"At Driver, we know the holiday season can be an incredibly stressful time whether it's dealing with winter weather, road conditions, financial stress over holiday shopping or personal stress due to mental health conditions; we're on a mission to make every day driving a stress-free experience by offering cutting-edge technology to increase your peace of mind when traveling this upcoming holiday season and beyond," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "After two years of research into the best dash cam mounts on the market, we're excited to offer our new premium Driver App features with the Driver Cooler mount to take the phone out of people's hands and instead give them access to next-gen artificial intelligence technology to protect themselves on the roads."

Earlier this summer, Driver Technologies announced the launch of its premium version of its No. 1 rated dash cam app, Driver App®, which includes real-time safety alerts and is available on both the Apple and Android app stores, starting at $4.99 a month or $23.99 for a six month subscription.

The latest Driver Premium version includes the following real-time safety features and perks:

All basic Driver App features , including unlimited trip dual-cam recordings, maps and telematics integration, auto-delete videos capabilities, and CarPlay/Android Auto support

, including unlimited trip dual-cam recordings, maps and telematics integration, auto-delete videos capabilities, and CarPlay/Android Auto support Driver Cloud, which unlocks personal access and sharing to cloud storage capabilities with unlimited trip uploads and 90 days of trip history where users will be able to record and store internal and external video footage and trips will automatically be synced to the cloud with easy access through the app or any web browser. Users maintain full control of their data stored on the Driver Cloud, and can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, safety warnings and location with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members.

which unlocks personal access and sharing to cloud storage capabilities with unlimited trip uploads and 90 days of trip history where users will be able to record and store internal and external video footage and trips will automatically be synced to the cloud with easy access through the app or any web browser. Users maintain full control of their data stored on the Driver Cloud, and can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, safety warnings and location with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. Forward collision warnings, which provide audio and visual alerts when you're getting too close to the object in front by detecting objects in your external camera's view, but have taken the feature one step further by temporarily elevating its sensitivity when you're distracted.

which provide audio and visual alerts when you're getting too close to the object in front by detecting objects in your external camera's view, but have taken the feature one step further by temporarily elevating its sensitivity when you're distracted. Drowsy driving alerts, which provides a precautionary tool to help provide audio and visual alerts if you've nodded off behind the wheel using Instagram's facial recognition filters and trained our alerts system to instead recognize when you're not looking at the road.

Roadside assistance backed by experienced roadside partner, HONK , which will include less than 30-minute support from more than 75,000 active service providers all over the U.S. Driver's roadside rescue team can also provide additional, trained photo support of the accident scene for the driver to share with their insurance company or law enforcement.

backed by experienced roadside partner, , which will include less than 30-minute support from more than 75,000 active service providers all over the U.S. Driver's roadside rescue team can also provide additional, trained photo support of the accident scene for the driver to share with their insurance company or law enforcement. GasBuddy, which includes gas savings at more than 95% of U.S. gas stations through a partnership with GasBuddy . Driver users receive exclusive savings and easy access to a nationwide network of gas pricing information and deals.

Driver Score , which provides a road safety score to drivers after 10 hours of driving and coaching along the way to promote good driving habits and visualize your progress as a better driver.

, which provides a road safety score to drivers after 10 hours of driving and coaching along the way to promote good driving habits and visualize your progress as a better driver. EcoPerk, which is a feature to help clean up your carbon footprint where Driver Technologies will plant up to one tree per month based on how much you drive for users who drive over 1,000 miles in a calendar month with the video recording feature turned on to count towards total miles driven.

"According to 92% of Americans, the greatest source of distraction behind the wheel is driving while worried," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "At Driver, we know one of the best ways to combat this is the use of apps and hands-free technology that allow you to share safety and location information in the case of an accident with your family, friends or insurance company, as this will provide peace of mind to you and your loved ones."

To participate in this promotion and redeem a free Driver Cooler, users must subscribe to Driver's semiannual Premium membership through the Driver App offering before Friday, December 16, 2022.. For more information about Driver Technologies, please download the Driver App ( Apple or Android app store), or visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. The Driver app was recently featured in the June 2022 print edition of Consumer Reports on "What a Dash Cam Can Do For You." For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/ .

