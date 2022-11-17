The CX cloud pricing optimization solution is an SAP endorsed app

Pricefx, a global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced it has signed five new wholesale distribution customers. These customers, including U.S. natural food distributor KeHE, selected Pricefx's SAP endorsed app to help them deliver a better customer experience, improve margins and maximize their ERP investment.

Wholesale distributors face unique challenges in an ultra-competitive industry. Facing critical business disruptions, distributors are a key lynchpin between manufacturers and retailers in the supply chain. Managing hundreds of products and sales reps with rising costs, particularly for transportation and labor, requires examining and re-examining pricing strategies. Pricefx's solution helps enable wholesale distributors to drive new revenue sources, reduce costs, and maintain or grow margins.

"Customers are experiencing the margin squeeze and must quickly respond to rapidly changing business conditions," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Monetization Success at SAP. "Pricefx's cloud-native, AI-powered price optimization solution helps unlock the power of data to deliver profitable growth and efficiency in record time. As an SAP endorsed app with premium certification by SAP, customers evaluating a price optimization solution for commerce should consider Pricefx's offering."

"There is no 'one size fits all' pricing strategy for distribution businesses; it should reflect the company's preferences, strengths and weaknesses, and the overall objectives that the business is trying to achieve," said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer for Pricefx. "With that in mind, Pricefx's solution offers distributors an integrated, intelligent foundation of technology and best practices to help achieve operational excellence and drive profitable growth. Our customers leverage pricing strategies that help reinforce profitability with flexibility to adjust to continuously evolving market conditions."

Pricefx and its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution an SAP endorsed app is available on SAP Store. This app is premium certified for integration with the SAP Commerce Cloud solution and is a part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio. It also integrates with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Sales Cloud, and SAP CPQ. Pricefx has been recognized as a leading SAP partner through the SAP Pinnacle Awards program for three years in a row, most recently receiving the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award as the SAP Store Partner of the Year and being named a finalist in the Customer Excellence category.

