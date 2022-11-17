Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) ("QYOU Media" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best-efforts" public offering, including a partial exercise of the agent's over-allotment option, of a total of 25,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the "Offering Price") and 1,920,000 Warrants (as defined below), for aggregate gross proceeds to QYOU Media of $3,203,840 (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. who acted as sole agent and bookrunner.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis, said, "We are grateful to Clarus and our other investors in this financing for recognizing our business and financial achievements over the last 18 months along with the tremendous growth potential for what we expect to do going forward. In tough markets like these, you need to fight through and continue to build, knowing that the market will eventually recover and reward what has happened in the business. This financing helps assure that in 2023 and beyond, all of our management and employees are committed to deliver on the huge opportunity in front of us at QYOU Media."

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.20 until November 17, 2024.

The Offering was completed in each of the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 10, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 7, 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed a concurrent private placement of 1,840,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $230,000 (the "Concurrent Private Placement") to accommodate certain long-term investors of the Company who do not reside in the jurisdictions in which the Prospectus Supplement was filed.

The Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Units issued in respect of the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period and are therefore not freely tradeable until March 18, 2023. The Company paid an aggregate of approximately $17,250 and issued compensation options to acquire up to 138,000 Units exercisable at a price per Unit of $0.125 until November 17, 2024, as finder's fees to certain persons who assisted the Company in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to build out its Indian operations, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. For additional details regarding the use of proceeds, please see the Prospectus Supplement, which is available under QYOU Media's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Offering also includes a subscription by G. Scott Paterson, Co-Founder and Chairman of QYOU Media, for 1,000,000 Units, representing a $125,000 investment.

Subscriptions by insiders of the Company accounted for approximately $125,000 of the gross proceeds of the Offering. Participation by the insiders in the Offering is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have 5 emerging content destinations engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly - The Q (mass entertainment), Q Marathi (regional content), Q Kahaniyan (animated content), Q Comedistaan (comedy focused) and our latest Q-GameX (live gaming). Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com, www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447) or 407-491-4498

QYOUF@redchip.com

QYOU Contact

Curt Marvis, Chief Executive Officer

647-559-2700, shareholder@qyoutv.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, and the use of proceeds thereof. Words such as "expects", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the Offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144585