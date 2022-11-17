Family Connections Bring Joy to Grandparents in Festive Period by New Famileo App

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 51% of people in the UK are worried that their elderly relatives will feel lonely during the festive period. A new survey by the family app, Famileo, found 41% were a 'bit worried', with 12% 'very worried' about their elderly loved ones.

Famileo offers a new solution that aims to enrich family interaction in the digital age.

A bestselling app in France, it's designed to bring joy to grandparents. It works by crossing digital divides as younger family members add photos and messages on the app, which are compiled into a personalised newspaper that is printed and posted monthly to their relative - usually a grandparent.

After taking France by storm, it's now hoping to top the UK's Christmas gift list.

Famileo has become a household name in France, with around 200,000 families using the app.

Charity Age UK found that 42% of people aged over 75 did not use the internet.

The survey into the UK's concerns about elderly relatives during this festive season was conducted by Harlow Consulting for Famileo. 96% of people surveyed said that it's important the Christmas gifts they buy for elderly relatives are meaningful.

Famileo began life in care homes before becoming a major trend across France. It respects the communication habits of each generation, and allows families to share digital photos and messages to elderly relatives who don't have smartphones or social media accounts.

For older people, poor eyesight or lack of dexterity is a barrier to using technology, such as smartphones, iPads or social media apps.

The app was the brainchild of Tanguy de Gélis, who was inspired by his own grandma after he bought her an iPad one Christmas so she could join in the family WhatsApp group.

Tanguy said: "One day when I went to visit her, I noticed the iPad on her table gathering dust. She told me it wasn't easy for her to use and that she missed the family postcards and letters she used to get. So that got me thinking about an app with a digital interface for young people and a newspaper for the elderly."

It was launched in France in 2015 by Tanguy and his co-founder, Armel de Lesquen.

Each newspaper, or gazette, includes as many as 30 messages and can be delivered around the world. Tanguy said: "It's an app that brings joy to grandparents."

