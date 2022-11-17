Italy's Eni and Algeria's Sonatrach have started building a 10 MW solar project in Algeria. The oil giants also inaugurated a solar lab to test the efficiency of different PV technologies under local irradiation conditions.Eni and Sonatrach, Algeria's national gas and oil supplier, said that they will build their new 10 MW solar project at the Bir Rebaa North (BRN) oil production complex in the Berkine basin, in southeastern Algeria. Together with an existing 10 MW facility that opened at the BRN complex in 2018, the new solar installation will double the renewable energy available to power ...

