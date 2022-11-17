Bloom Care Solutions Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 Winners for 2022

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Bloom Care Solutions ranked in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 award programs for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Bloom Care Solutions ranks #3 with a 6286 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry.

The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, with winners eligible for this elite ranking. In addition, Bloom Care Solutions has ranked #26 in Deloitte's Fast 500 awards program which, now in its 28th year, is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Bloom Care Solution's CEO Ben Fluter, credits his teams focus on the execution of delivering world class care experiences with the company's 6286 percent revenue growth. Fluter said, "Technology plays an extremely important and transformational role in providing elevated experiences, however, our Teams focus on ensuring that we continue to empower human only traits like compassion, empathy, and integrity is the foundation to our success in delivering world class care. To be ranked in both the Fast 50 and Fast 500 at #3 and #26 respectively is an astounding team accomplishment and we're excited for what's to come".

To echo those statements, Rudy Mancini - Chief Partnership Officer, said "Creating a significant and positive impact requires a likeminded team of individuals who share the same vision, passion and dedication. We cannot express enough thanks and gratitude to the effort that our Care Professionals and Operational Support Teams show up with every day. It's an honor to be recognized by Deloitte and it's a testament to our team's shared goal of cultivating and executing on innovative care delivery models."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Bloom Care Solutions

Bloom Care Solutions is a Digital Health and Home Care Services company that is on a Mission to Improve Care Experiences by providing partner solutions that offer care coordination automation while enabling faster communication, quicker acceptance, and deployment of healthcare professionals, and reduced missed visits - overall, enabling reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department Visits and lowering Hospitals Readmissions. Bloom Care Solutions was created to address many of the pain points that health service organizations have and continue to face today and combats these issues of missed, unfulfilled shifts, and poor patient/family experiences by introducing an innovative operational framework while building industry leading and scalable care models.

Contact:

Rudy Mancini

Bloom Care Solutions

hello@mybloomcare.com

SOURCE: Bloom Care Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726421/Bloom-Care-Solutions-Announced-as-One-of-Deloittes-Technology-Fast-50-and-Fast-500-Winners-for-2022