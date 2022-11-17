Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB receives observation status (456/22)

On November 11, 2022, Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company was in discussions with certain major bond holders to obtain a long-term solution for its financing and that the Company, in that context, would initiate a written procedure to extend the maturity date of its bond loan. On November 14, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had initiated such a written procedure. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (SEM_01, ISIN code SE0011167600, trading code SEM_01) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.