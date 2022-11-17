EQS-News: Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.

McapMediaWire - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), an action-oriented events and entertainment company. Arowana Media Holdings Inc., is a multi-media acquisitions and development company; a company in which Sack Lunch intends to acquire a 45% minority interest to gain access to Arowana's Intellectual property (IP) consisting of film, book and legacy entertainment titles (https://www.ArowanaMedia.com), which both companies hope to close by end of month. In the interim, Mark Newbauer, CEO of Arowana Media, has reported to SAKL management that the Company has confirmed rights availability to key properties it feels are ripe for acquisition, development and studio partnership across several genres including Animation, Family, Action Film Franchise, High Fantasy, and an iconic Hugo award winning sci-fi/fantasy property. Arowana has confirmed it has entered negotiations on at least one new property with key attachments already underway toward a multi-feature franchise of action/mystery films in the vein of John Wick, based on novels by a top Comics Industry writer known for work on DC's The Flash and Marvel's The Punisher series. IBISworld recently reported that the intellectual property licensing industry is expected to increase 9.1% in 2022 increasing in value to over $58 billion. About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), is an action-oriented events and entertainment company which, historically, has provided events aimed at bringing families, friends, and communities together through the licensing of its event titles and trademarked media, together with corporate hosted and managed events across the U.S. and Canada. The Company has developed a large and diverse base of over 2,000,000 social media followers who participate in local venues and follow the Company's licensee-hosted and Company-hosted events and broadcasts. The Company holds trademarks and rights to operate several events which include: The Dirty Dash, Color Me Rad, Slide the City, Trike Riot and The Lantern Fest: www.colormerad.com and www.dirtydash.com. About Arowana Media Holdings Arowana Media Holdings, Inc. (www.ArowanaMedia.com ) is an media intellectual property acquisition and development company with a portfolio of media titles, focused on utilizing its current and other targeted media IP to be acquired, incubated and ultimately produced and released in the global entertainment marketplace in the form of streaming film and television broadcasting, published content, and AR/VR. Contact Details Sack Lunch Productions Inc. Richard Surber hudconsult@aol.com Arowana Media Holdings Inc. Mark Newbauer hey@arowanamedia.com Company Website https://www.arowanamedia.com/

