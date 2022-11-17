Qualitest was recognized for its software testing work with several partners and achieved top honours at this year's European Software Testing Awards

Qualitest Group (https://qualitestgroup.com), the world's largest AI-powered quality engineering company, announces today that it has won two awards at the 2022 European Software Testing Awards (ESTA). Now in its 9th year, ESTA celebrates companies and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality assurance market. Honoured with ESTA awards for a third consecutive year, Qualitest was nominated for seven awards and won the following:

Best Overall Testing Project Finance for Principality Building Society in partnership with Qualitest

By March 2021, the Principality Building Society (PBS) had delivered the most significant digital transformation in its 150+ year history, as it introduced its market-leading Mortgage Sales and Originations (MSO) platform. To deliver the project, PBS and Qualitest transformed their testing function to align according to Agile methodology, enabling new functionalities that have improved customer experience and resulted in over £1 billion in new business.

"At Principality, we have award-winning customer service that we're proud of and always strive to improve," said Julie-Ann Haines, CEO of Principality Building Society. "Our new MSO system will enhance that service, making the mortgage journey simpler for brokers and customers, offering a seamless experience that speeds up the process. We are grateful to Qualitest for the care and trust received to complete this project. We know that every customer has different needs and we're excited to be able to offer our brokers a platform that is flexible, with advanced technology that makes it as streamlined as possible to support the next generation of borrowers."

Best Agile Project NHS Covid Pass Programme in partnership with Qualitest

Qualitest worked with the National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass Programme to support the delivery of the NHS COVID Pass. This service was crucial for international travellers arriving in and departing from the UK, re-enabled in-person business activities post-pandemic, and played a role in resuscitating the global travel and tourism industry.

"Being recognized at the ESTA awards with these wins is a monumental success that could have only been accomplished by the contributions of each and every one of our employees," said Manoj Gupta, Managing Director of Qualitest UK and Europe. "Through this past year, we proved we can rise above challenges and succeed in fulfilling the expectations and needs of our clients. On behalf of everyone at Qualitest, I thank all our partners for their trust in us and look forward to continuing our great work together."

About Qualitest

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

