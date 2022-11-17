Mining major Anglo American has struck a deal with Stanwell to power its Australian operations with 100% renewable energy from 2025 onward as part of a 10-year power supply deal.From pv magazine Australia Stanwell, an energy generator owned by the Australian state government of Queensland, described the agreement its biggest retail deal yet. The utility will supply UK-headquartered Anglo American with enough renewable energy to power the mining giant's five steelmaking coal operations across central Queensland's Bowen Basin from 2025. The renewable energy will be sourced from Spanish developer ...

