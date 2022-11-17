Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Sharechest Inc. is pleased to announce its most recent partnership with Nicola Mining Inc.(TSXV: NIM) through the activation of the Sharechest Connector. Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) is simplifying and streamlining investor relationship management through Sharechest's revolutionary technology, the Connector.

About Nicola Mining Inc.

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) is a public resource mining company with a successful management team experienced in consolidating and unlocking asset value of its high-potential assets. The Company's portfolio consists of high-potential assets. Nicola Mining Inc. is committed to responsible development and operational activities adhering to the belief that natural resources can and must coexist with the environment and the region's rich heritage.

For more information about Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) please visit their website www.nicolamining.com

About Sharechest Inc.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates into the company's existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company's brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company's website.

For further information about Sharechest Inc. and becoming one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io.

