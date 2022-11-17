Anzeige
United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.16 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 4.0%

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / On November 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) declared a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.16 per share for shareholders of record on December 9, 2022 with a payment date of December 20, 2022. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first three quarters of the current year, which were $0.1525, $0.1550 and $0.1575 respectively. With this fourth quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.7750 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.15 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.09, or 13.1%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the fourth quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 4.0% based on UBCP's market value of $16.07 at the most recent quarter-end.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $760.9 million and total shareholder's equity of $53.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has eighteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contact:Scott A. EversonRandall M. Greenwood
President and CEOSenior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
Phone:(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181
ceo@unitedbancorp.comcfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726677/United-Bancorp-Inc-Increases-its-Fourth-Quarter-Cash-Dividend-Payment-to-016-per-Share-which-produces-a-Forward-Yield-of-40

