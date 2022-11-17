Increasing Demand for Autonomous Drone Market Has Led to Improvement in Sensor & Technology Development, States Fact.MR

Improvement in the Avionics System Boosts the Autonomous Drone Market

Fact.MR's latest report on the autonomous drone market investigates key growth variables influencing the sales. The report continues by describing key market aspects such as market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. To present the information in a vivid way, the report is segmented into product, type, component, application, and region.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for autonomous drones is anticipated to reach US$ 15,634.7 million in 2023 and grow at a promising 19.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The creation and design of sensors and cameras is crucial for the sensor and technology development in drone-based remote sensing.





The UAVs' ability to handle different urban issues will be expanded by their sensor and camera capabilities. High-fidelity sensors are getting smaller and more compact, so drones can now carry more types of payload than ever before. Choosing the ideal model for each distinct industrial use can be overwhelming with so many different models available.

It is possible to acquire data with high temporal resolution and extremely high spatial resolution by repeatedly deploying UAVs as remote sensing platforms. It is anticipated that the market for autonomous drones will expand significantly over the course of the forecast period as they become more advanced in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global autonomous drone market is projected to reach US$ 91,304.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 15.3 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

% CAGR between 2018 and 2022. Military autonomous drone in drone type segment dominates the market with 68 % market share in 2023.

% market share in 2023. Under end use industry, construction & mining sector dominates the market and are valued at US$ 974.0 million in 2023.

in 2023. Based on region, demand for autonomous drone expected to increase at CAGR of 20.5% in East Asia during the forecast period.

Market Development

To meet the need of diverse end users, a number of drone operators are vigorously increasing their drone operations, which will increase effectiveness and industrial output. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used by the military and law enforcement for combat, long-range surveillance, and investigatory missions. Additionally, the military is working with businesses to develop autonomous UAV drone capabilities through the use of big data, artificial intelligence, and other technology. These elements can aid in the expansion of the global autonomous drone market throughout the predicted time frame.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autonomous drone market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of

range of flight (less than 10 km, 10 km - 20 km, 20 km - 30 km, more than 30 km), payload (less than 300 lbs, 300-400 lbs, 400-500 lbs), drone type (consumer / civil, commercial, military) end use industry, (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activity, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Autonomous Drone Industry Research

By Range of Flight :





less than 10 km



10 Km - 20 Km



20 Km - 30 Km



more than 30 km

By Payload :





less than 300 lbs



300-400 lbs



400-500 lbs

By Drone Type :





Consumer / Civil



Commercial



Military

By Region :





North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





