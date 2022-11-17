Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Enters Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) for Monkeypox Vaccines

Two-year framework contract provides for up to 2 million doses of monkeypox vaccine for EU, EEA and Western Balkan countries

Indication of initial demand of a total of approximately 700,000 doses for delivery in 2023

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 17, 2022 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today the signing of a joint procurement agreement with HERA, the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority for the supply of up to 2 million doses of the Company's MVA-BN monkeypox vaccine during 2023 and 2024.

The joint procurement agreement allows EU Member States and additional countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) as well as Western Balkan countries to purchase Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine. So far, 14 eligible countries have already confirmed their participation in the joint procurement, indicating an initial demand of a total of approximately 700,000 doses for delivery in 2023 under the framework contract.

Since June 2022, HERA has purchased more than 330,000 doses of the vaccine which are being distributed to EU Member States throughout 2022 in response to the current monkeypox outbreak. The likelihood of monkeypox spreading further in at-risk communities is still high and the new joint procurement agreement will ensure that countries remain prepared to tackle the outbreak beyond this year.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: "We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with the EU authorities and others on securing the continued preparedness against monkeypox across Europe. While more and more countries have started to recognize the need for building a stockpile for the longer term, most EU Member States continue to rely on the availability of the vaccine through HERA, and this joint procurement agreement will help to reinforce the response across the entire region."

About HERA

The European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) was established by the European Commission in September 2021 with the purpose to strengthen Europe's ability to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies, by ensuring the development, manufacturing, procurement, and equitable distribution of key medical countermeasures.

About the monkeypox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX in Europe, JYNNEOS in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. In addition to smallpox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission have also approved the vaccine for use against monkeypox as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic has worked with multiple governments and supranational organizations to ensure rapid access to the vaccine in more than 70 countries to-date and is working to expand its manufacturing capacity to fulfil the global demand in the medium- to long term.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

