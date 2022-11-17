The "Global WI-FI Extender Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The WI-FI extender market is poised to grow by $973.9 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.36%

This study identifies the rise in adoption of 3G and 4G WI-FI routers as one of the prime reasons driving the WI-FI extender market growth during the next few years. Also, growing cellular offloading and increasing adoption of smart connected home systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by an increase in the development of smart cities, growing demand for wireless connectivity, and rapid growth of the urban population with an increased telecom subscriber base.

The report on the WI-FI extender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The wi-fi extender market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wi-fi extender market vendors. Also, the wi-fi extender market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Single band extenders Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dual band extenders Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Enterprises Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Consumers Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Canada Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Amped Wireless

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Belkin International Inc.

BT Group Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

D Link Corp

Hawking Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

NETGEAR Inc.

Nextivity Inc.

Shenzhen Chuanluan Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

Shure Inc.

Spark NZ

TP Link Corp. Ltd.

TRENDnet Inc.

Xiaomi Inc

Zyxel Communications Corp.

