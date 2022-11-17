Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA) (Paris:ALSMA), a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announced the success of its first U.S. educational program, held in Dallas (Texas) in November 2022.

Following the success of two "Sagittal Alignment Academy" sessions for its European clients (in Copenhagen for Northern Europe and Madrid for Southern Europe) in September, SMAIO is accelerating the dissemination of its holistic approach to spine surgery by holding a first training program in the United States, the world's largest spine market.

An integral part of its i-kontrol offer via its i-learn module, the purpose of SMAIO's"Sagittal Alignment Academy" training programs is to disseminate the concepts and techniques developed by the Company through an approach based on the study of practical cases. Thirteen U.S. surgeons attended the one-day course in Dallas, studying actual cases and attending "cad labs" where they used SMAIO's implants and instruments.

After gathering feedback during the course, SMAIO's aim is now to accompany North American surgeons by giving them an opportunity to continue experimenting with the i-kontrol platform and by establishing long-term collaborations.

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chairman and CEO of SMAIO, commented: "SMAIO's business strategy is based on strong growth in the United States. This type of training course is therefore essential to increase awareness of SMAIO's technological offer among as many surgeons as possible in this country of strategic interest, characterized by higher selling prices compared to other geographical areas. Based on the very positive feedback from this first session, we are delighted to be able continue training and accompanying surgeons in performing tailor-made surgeries providing optimal and sustainable patient balance

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.

SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, i-kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.

SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.

Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Mnemonic: ALSMA

