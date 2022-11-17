DJ RUBIS: Rubis expands its photovoltaic offering with the acquisition of Mobexi's assets by Photosol

Paris, 17 November 2022, 17:45 CET

Rubis expands its photovoltaic offering

with the acquisition of Mobexi's ASSETS by Photosol

Following the acquisition of 80% of Photosol in April 2022 and the creation of a Renewable division, Rubis has become one of the leading photovoltaic energy producers in France, specialised in large-scale ground-mounted power plants of photovoltaic panels of more than 3 ha and over 3 MWp with the aim of enlarging its activity.

In this perspective, Rubis announces the acquisition of Mobexi's assets, a French specialist in rooftop panels, and the integration of its team of 20 employees. The Group commits EUR2 million to take over the assets that should generate revenues of around EUR6 million over 2023, corresponding to 5 MWp of rooftop installations. In the mid-term, the objective is to increase the annual installations to 25 MWp, optimising sourcing and operation & maintenance (O&M) thanks to Photosol expertise and leveraging on the Group's client base and presence worldwide.

While the French Senate has just passed a new regulation encouraging industrial and commercial companies to cover their car parks of more than 80 places with solar panels, this acquisition allows Rubis, through Photosol, to broaden its offer and to quickly respond to the needs of deploying energy solutions of smaller size for companies, farmers, and communities.

Rubis is thus strengthening its position and establishing itself as a reference player for all types of photovoltaic installations from 0.1 MWp to 3 MWp on new buildings, existing roofs, or car parks, right up to large-scale ground-mounted plants of over 3 MWp.

About Rubis

Rubis is an independent French group that has been working at the heart of energy for more than 30 years to provide the greatest number of people with sustainable and reliable access to energy. We meet the essential needs for mobility, cooking and heating of our residential customers (B2C), and supply the energy required for the operation of industries and professionals (B2B).

With nearly 4,500 employees in three geographical areas (Africa, the Caribbean and Europe), the Group is organised in a decentralised manner, allowing us to operate as close as possible to local issues.

Aware of the key contribution of the energy sector in the fight against climate change, Rubis is diversifying its activities and its offer towards decarbonised solutions. Rubis is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.

For more information, www.rubis.fr.

About Photosol, Rubis Group

Founded in 2008, Photosol is a photovoltaic energy producer, specialising in large-scale ground-mounted power plants and photovoltaic shelters, which joined the Renewable division of the Rubis Group in 2022. In France, Photosol has a portfolio of more than 400 MWp in operation and under construction, spread over some 60 plants, and a portfolio under development of 3 GWp.

Photosol's ambition is above all to meet the challenges of the energy and ecological transition. Its activity contributes to the reappropriation of territories thanks to its expertise in exploiting wastelands and creating synergies with the agricultural world.

In total, Photosol has about 100 employees specialised in the development, acquisition, financing, operation and maintenance of solar power plants. Its headquarters, based in Paris, is complemented by maintenance centres in Arcachon, Moulins and Romorantin/Salbris.

About Mobexi

Founded in 2018, Mobexi develops and builds photovoltaic installations on all types of roofs (agricultural buildings, renovation of existing roofs, car park shelters). Located in the Gers region, Mobexi has a team of 20 specialists in the design, construction, and maintenance of turnkey solar power plants.

