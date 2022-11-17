Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), an API Management leader, today announced that it is positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for FullLife Cycle API Management for its offering, Amplify API Management.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are very pleased to be positioned as a Leader for the seventh time," said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. "We continually see companies looking to maximize the business value of their APIs. We are giving those companies the tools and guidance they need to drive API adoption and measure their use, so enterprises can drive better business outcomes."

"While our early objectives for Fabrick were aimed at onboarding ecosystem partners in our domestic market, we always kept an eye on our ultimate goal: to become Europe's leading open ecosystem for financial services," said Giulio Rattone, Head of Open Banking at Fabrick "From the integration perspective, flexibility and scalability were both crucial to achieve our long-term ambitions and Amplify API Management Platform delivers on both capabilities."

Amplify is the only open, independent platform for managing and governing APIs across teams, the hybrid cloud, and third-party solutions. Axway's "Open Everything" vision gives companies the flexibility and leverage to build brilliant customer experiences.

"To draw the greatest value from APIs, those APIs must be easy to find, access, and adopt," added Donovan. "It's why we've designed Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, which builds on the full lifecycle API management functionality of the Amplify Platform. Companies must be able to curate their APIs in a way that makes them more discoverable and applicable to the business, allowing them to monetize API assets by treating them as the value-rich products they are."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Click here to view a complimentary copy of the complete report.

